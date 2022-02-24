With the school holidays are over, it's a great time for the adults to have some fun. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

For those who don't want to be surrounded by sticky, loud, small people when trying to enjoy a tourist attraction, now - term time - is ideal for adults to tick off those fun attractions. Bring out your inner kid - minus the actual kids - in these amazing places around Aotearoa.

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park

Take advantage of the reduced crowds and head to Waitangi Mountain Bike Park. It's suitable for all experience levels, not just fearless kids - and if you don't think your legs are up to it, hire an e-bike for all the fun, minus the puff. Shuttles run on the weekends and there is more than 40km of beautiful trails. There's even a cafe on site for that essential before or after fuelling,

ridewaitangi.nz

Hobbiton, Matamata

Hobbiton is an incredible experience, and it's not just for kids - or Lord of the Rings fans. You'd have to be a pretty cold soul not to be enchanted by the 505ha of rolling pasture covered in grazing sheep and tiny hobbit houses built into the side of hills. It's truly magical and in non-school holiday times, you'll have plenty of space and time to wander and truly appreciate all the little details that make this place so special. Escape the gloom and doom of the past two years by stepping into another world.

hobbitontours.com

Hobbiton is an incredible experience, and it's not just for kids. Photo / Sara Orme

Baystation, Mount Maunganui

There are some very clever people in the Bay of Plenty. In 1999 Mount Maunganui local, Paul Beckett invented the three-wheeled land yacht and if you go to Baystation you can have a go at Blokarting yourself - it's a world of fun. But the excitement doesn't stop there - there are also Drift Trikes (different to drift-karts or go-karts as they are front-wheel drive allowing you a lot more control while still drifting as much as you fancy) -as well as laser tag and paintball. Perfect fun for a group of friends - especially competitive ones.

baystation.co.nz

Baystation provides perfect fun for a group of friends - especially competitive ones. Photo / Supplied; Tourism Bay of Plenty

3D Trick Art Gallery, Rotorua

This one isn't just for the teenage selfie crowd. It's genuinely a lot of fun, no matter what age, to "put yourself in the picture" in this series of painted scenes. Signs tell you exactly where to stand so you can really look like you've been trapped by a giant squid, are standing next to the canals of Venice, sitting in Van Gogh painting or riding the top of a geyser - even clinging to the edge of a cliff. Perfect if you're feeling the need to take life a little less seriously (don't we all need that right now?)

3dtrickart.co.nz

Put yourself in the picture in this series of painted scenes at 3D Trick Art Gallery, Rotorua. Photo / Destination Rotorua

Dinosaur House, Raetihi

Although a Dinosaur House really does not sound like an adult experience, this incredible space in tiny Raetihi is home to the largest private collection of dinosaur memorabilia in New Zealand; and it's well worth a visit. It's the passion project of Ian and Sarah Moore and contains dinosaur skeletons, fossils and life-size models - some animatronic. True collectors, the couple even have the costume worn by Sam Neill in one of the actual Jurassic Park movies. Watch documentaries, play retro games in the dinosaur arcade (you know you want to) and meet some real-life lizards. Make sure to seek the owners out as they will point out incredible artefacts you may otherwise overlook - like the "chickenosaurus" a reverse-engineered chicken embryo from Harvard - with a scary amount of genetic similarities to a dinosaur.

dinosaurhouse.co.nz

Tāwhiti Museum, Hāwera

Now the kids are back at school, it's the perfect time to visit this fascinating and widely-acclaimed attraction. Tāwhiti Museum houses a mix of life-size exhibits and scale models to present Taranaki's heritage in a series of super-realistic displays. Nigel Ogle's attention to detail is unsurpassed - he makes everything, down to each tiny tree in each epic scene, by hand. You'll spend way longer than you planned, getting lost in these incredibly engaging depictions of our past. On the same site is the Traders and Whalers experience, where you'll float in a small boat on a fascinating journey into Taranaki's history and at times, turbulent past. Wētā workshop was involved with its construction so you know it will be an extraordinary experience.

tawhitimuseum.co.nz

Gannet Beach Adventures, Hastings

This four-hour adventure along the rugged coastline from Clifton to Cape Kidnappers, on vintage American tractors, will appeal to anyone of any age. Even if you've seen gannets in other parts of New Zealand you'll be surprised at just how close you get to this colony of majestic birds and their hilarious preening, swooping, squawking antics. This is a breathtaking part of the country and this is an incredibly fun way to enjoy it. Don't forget your phone or camera as you're going to want to capture the jaw-dropping coastal scenery every five seconds.

gannets.com

Gannet Beach Adventures will appeal to anyone of any age. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Wētā Workshop, Wellington

Although it's definitely very cool for anyone (movie buff or not) to see behind the scenes of how The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Avatar, District 9, and many others were made, the Thunderbirds are Go exhibition is a lesser-known but super fun part of the Wellington Wētā experience. You can explore the real-life shooting stage for Wētā's reboot of the original series; think miniature Tracy Island in full detail, Lady Penelope's mansion etc. You'll be so surprised at how much is actually a real live tiny set - rather than a CGI rendition - and if you are old enough to remember the original 1960s series this will be a true trip down memory lane.

tours.wetaworkshop.com/wellington

Highlands Motorsport and Tourism Park, Cromwell

Despite the name, this one is not just for petrol heads, or people with kids. There is so much fun to be had at Highlands. Rent cycles from Trail Journeys for the Power Hour before the motorsport park opens (you can cycle on the track itself before any cars get on it) and enjoy go-karting, the fast taxi lap, Highlands Museum - plenty of hands-on fun for any age - and the famous Loo with a View. There's also a quirky sculpture park area for endless selfie possibilities.

highlands.co.nz

Christchurch Adventure Park

It's a great time to hit up Christchurch Adventure Park, while there are no school holiday crowds. Whether you just fancy a scenic ride on the 1.8 km gondola and a walk around to enjoy the views, or are looking for some mountain biking or ziplining thrills, this is the place. The zipline is the longest and highest in New Zealand but the guides are amazing at making this as much fun for anyone from nervous newbies to well-seasoned adventure-types.

christchurchadventurepark.com

It's a great time for adults to hit up Christchurch Adventure Park, while there are no school holiday crowds. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

Te Anau Glow-worm Caves

There's always something magical about a glow-worm excursion. Even more so without twenty parents all trying to get their kids to sit still and let others enjoy the experience. The Te Anau Glow-worm Caves trip begins with a cruise to the western shores of Lake Te Anau on a scenic cruise vessel before joining a guide underground for a twinkling enchanting breathtaking show of bioluminescence in a 12,000-year-old cave complete with twisting network of limestone passages, sculpted rock, whirlpools and an underground waterfall.

realnz.com/en/experiences/glowworm-caves/te-anau-glowworm-caves

Tekapo Springs

Non-school holidays are a great time for couples or groups of friends to visit Tekapo Springs. Soak in the hot pools and enjoy a massage if you're feeling grown-up. Or get into the waterslide and inflatable obstacle course action if you're wanting to release your inner child. No judgment here. There's plenty of winter fun to be had too with snow tubing and ice skating.

tekaposprings.co.nz

Steampunk HQ Oamaru

This Victorian-era-meets-quirky-futuristic space kind of has to be experienced to be believed, but it's fair to say everyone will find something fascinating at Steampunk HQ in Ōamaru. The interactive museum is filled with retro-futuristic art and plenty of things to get hands-on with. It's essentially a treasure trove of sound, light, bizarre gadgets and ghostly figures, with strange creatures fashioned from scrap metal, and a large yard of "steampunked" transportation outside. Don't even try and imagine what it's like, just go.

steampunkoamaru.co.nz

Steampunk HQ: This Victorian-era-meets-quirky-futuristic space kind of has to be experienced to be believed. Photo / Cindy Mottelet

Stewart Island

Stewart Island has a limited amount of accommodation and plenty of people wanting to visit its beautiful shores, so take advantage of non-school-holiday times to visit. In 2019 this stunning part of New Zealand was awarded Dark Sky Sanctuary accreditation by the International Dark Sky Association so it's a wonderful place to see the southern skies at their best and brightest. Meet the local wildlife, walk, kayak or just relax and enjoy the scenery.

stewartisland.co.nz

