Norwegian Escape: Cruise runs aground in Caribbean

A water taxi carries passengers to the cruise ship Norwegian Escape Photo / Soeren Stache, Getty Images

Just when you thought it was safe to get back in the water…



The cruise industry's restart in the Caribbean has been hampered by issues including indebted cruise ships skipping port and stubborn clusters of Covid-19 threatening to reemerge.

Yesterday, a 164,000-ton ship the Norwegian Escape cut short its sailing after running aground in the Dominican Republic.



Cruise Industry News reported that the Escape had to be refloated and passengers disembark in Puerto Plata, where the ship remains for repairs.



According to local media there are around 3000 guests and 1600 crew onboard. Some will remain on the ship, and the ship's damage is not a danger to them.



Vice Admiral Ramon Gustavo Benteces Hernandez said the ship had run aground due to "strong 30 knot winds." He told a press conference that "for the moment, there is no risk for passengers or crew members."



The ship was en route to the US and British Virgin Islands, but now would be cutting its sailing short.



Stuck aground in Taino Bay, the ship was eventually able to live up to its name and escape into deeper water, with the help of tug boats.



Bemused passengers documented their rescue via twitter.





A statement from NCL said that there was no danger to anyone on board.

"While there is minor damage to the ship's hull, all guests and crew are safe. The current cruise will be shortened, and the cruise scheduled to embark on March 19 will be cancelled so that the necessary repairs can be made."

The cruise operators Norwegian said all guests with flights booked through the company would get new flights home, and independent guests would have flights provided to Orlando via charter, with onwards travel via coach to Port Canaveral.