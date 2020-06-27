Arrowtown artist Jenny Mehrtens shares her insider tips with Juliette Sivertsen on what to do when passing through the old gold-rush town.

Arrowtown is such a special place to visit

because no matter what the season, the natural beauty is breathtaking. Now, in the middle of winter, the days are crisp and clear with blue sky and snowy peaks around us, and white hoar frost down by the river.

If I had just 90 minutes in our beautiful town there wouldn't be time to watch a movie at our gorgeous boutique cinema, Dorothy Browns, but I could have a glass of wine in their fab new Pinot Pit. I love the coffee and Turkish eggs at The Chop Shop, and the sticky buns at Provisions. We often go to Akarua Wines and Artisan Kitchen for a late breakfast after walking up Tobins Track for the view, or biking the river trails. The Akarua waffles and bacon have "Last Supper" status. On Sundays, it is fun to book a lunch table with friends at La Rumbla for the party atmosphere with local live music and trust the chef's food.

Picturesque and peaceful Arrowtown. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

My artist studio/gallery

is in a newly developed precinct beside the Historic Chinese Miners Village. I meet so many interesting people. Also beside my studio, there is

, where you can rent e-bikes, right on the trail that leads to the Kawarau bungy bridge.

Arrowtown artist Jenny Mehrtens in her gallery. Photo / Supplied

I think we're really lucky in our village

to have a shop of the quality of

. They sell a stunning range of luxe European and American womenswear and homewares. Wednesday night at the Blue Door Bar is a special locals' haunt for live mic night.

Oh, and one more secret…my husband thinks that the Kiwi burger at The Shed Ice Cream Parlour on Buckingham St is "simply the best," washed down with a Kiwi chocolate milkshake.

Arrowtown has the charm of small-town old New Zealand but the sophistication of very upmarket shops and eateries - and the people are characters.