As face masks fly out pharmacy doors worldwide, passengers frightened of contracting the deadly coronavirus are resorting to bizarre methods to protect themselves.

The death toll from the virus has already soared past 130 and thousands more have been infected.

Multiple airlines including British Airways have suspended flights to Wuhan in mainland China and the MFAT has advised New Zealand citizens against all non-essential travel.

And now, photos are emerging online of travellers coming up with all sorts of makeshift ways to avoid contracting the virus, such as covering themselves with plastic sheets and bags.

BBC photo journalist Edward Lawrence, who is based in China, shared an image on Twitter of a woman with a plastic bag over her head to protect against the virus.

This women is taking protection to the next level. SHE’S WEARING A PLASTIC BAG OVER HER HEAD. Save yourself from the virus perhaps, but risk suffocation in the process... #china #coronavirus #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/Dcz4SsG0Ud — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) January 27, 2020

In spite of the glaringly obvious risk of suffocation, others have also grasped onto the plastic bag method - even those with young children.

One user posted an image on Twitter showing a family of four all covered in giant plastic bags, including one youngtser in a pram, and another being carried by an adult, both underneath the makeshift plastic shield.

Others have opted for different measures, such as wearing motorbike helmets on flights.

Or, this growing trend of cutting out giant plastic water bottles to fit over their heads:

According to The Sun, people have been warned that they'd be banned from public transportation if they did not wear face masks.

With the risk of a worldwide face mask shortage, as a result of the rapidly spreading virus, these methods of protection may only be the beginning of some unique new travel trends.