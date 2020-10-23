New Zealand travel deals: Wellington film tours to rule them all

Blown away: Movie fans can take guided Lord of the Rings tours out of Wellington. Photo / File

Zip to it on Waiheke

Ecozip is an award-winning flying fox ride through native forest on Waiheke Island. There'safree ferry ride for those booking the giant Ecozip experience by the end of October. Ecozip operates from Sundays through to Fridays and costs $129pp or $79pp for children.

Contact: Ecozip, (09) 372 5646 or check out ecozip.co.nz

Marlborough's Bay of Dreams

Whisk your beloved away to Bay of Many Coves — a luxury five-star resort in Queen Charlotte Sound in Marlborough, where three romantic nights are on offer for the price of two: $2950 per couple. The package includes dinners, full breakfasts and water taxi transfers. Accommodation is a one-bedroom apartment with a private balcony.

Contact: Bay of Many Coves, 0800 5799 771, email enquiries@bayofmanycoves.co.nz or check out bayofmanycoves.co.nz

Christchurch urban break for two

Book a three-night stay in a City Urban Premium Room at the three-star Breakfree on Cashel, Christchurch. Tickets for a tram ride and a gondola ride are included. Priced from $259pp, twin-share, this deal must be booked by October 27. Travel between December1and February 28. Airfares not included.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 243 544 or flightcentre.co.nz

Seal the deal from Wellington

Spend a morning or afternoon visiting the fur seal habitat on Wellington's rugged, untouched and hidden southern coastline, take in magnificent views as you're taken through Terawhiti Station and Meridian Energy's West Wind Turbine Farm to the South Coast and Tongue Point — the home of the seal colony. The three-hour tours depart at 9.30am and 1.30pm from Wellington City. An adult's ticket is $145, and under-14s $72.50. Group discounts apply until March 31.

Contact: Seal Coast Safari, 0800 732 527 info@sealcoast.com or book at sealcoast.com

The one to rule them all: Wellington Lord of the Rings adventure

Choose from three Lord of the Rings tours out of Wellington. A half-day Locations Tour includesavisit to the "Outer Shire" and the film locations of the Great River Anduin, Isengard and Rivendell. The price for the four-hour tour is $145 and $72.50 for children aged under 14.

Contact: Rover Rings Tours, 0800 426 211, info@roverringstours.co.nz or check out roverringstours.co.nz

