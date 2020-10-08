New Zealand travel deals an Eden Park sleepover and Waimangu hot deals

Travel Goals: Sleep over at Eden Park stadium. Photo / Supplied

Hot specials in Waimangu

Waimangu Volcanic Valley, 25 minutes drive from Rotorua, is the world's youngest geothermal system, created by the eruption of Mt Tarawera in 1886. It is home to Frying Pan Lake, the world's largest hot spring, and Lake Rotomahana — final resting place of the famous Pink and White Terraces. To celebrate its re-opening after lockdown, the full Waimangu Experience has been priced at less than half the usual rate; now $40pp.Aself-guided walk/ hike, usually $42pp, is now $20. There are also family rates and children's rates available.



Contact: (07) 366 6137 or waimangu.co.nz

Soothing Gin

In the heart of Taranaki, Stratford has its own gin distillery where gin lovers can lean back and relax while savouring small exclusive batches of the age-old spirit. Visit prior to Christmas and show them this travel deal, and you'll receive a tasting of Fenton Street Distillery's "Classic 3" with matched tonics. Metrotel is offeringa15 per cent discount on accommodation until October 16. A studio room with a super-king bed or a studio with twin share beds starts at $145-a-night.



Contact: Fenton Street Distillery, 021 029 92839, fentonartscollective@gmail.com or fentonartscollective.co.nz,, Metrotel, 0800 284 3638 orstay@themetrotel.co.nz

Luxury nurture in Nelson

A Nature and Nurture women's retreat at Maruia River Retreat two hours south of Nelson promises three days of soothing luxury and nurturing in an idyllic location. Book a single or twin-share private villa by October 31 for the earlybird rate of $1550pp, twin-share or $2350pp for single occupancy.A 50 per cent deposit is required when booking, with the balance paid by January 31. A group transfer from Nelson Airport to the lodge is included, as are all continental breakfasts and gourmet chef-prepared lunches and dinners. Private forest bathing, daily yoga and a one-hour massage are part of this special package.

Contact: Quay Travel, (09) 477 0212, michelle@quaytravel.co.nz or quaytravel.co.nz

Front row sleeps

Book a night's Eden Park glamping between Tuesdays and Thursdays at Staydium

Glamping for $250 and receive a $50 food and beverage voucher and a bottle of Church Road Grand Reserve when dining at local restaurant Phil's Kitchen. Two custom designed glamping domes overlook one of the world's most famous playing fields.



Contact: Canopy Camping on-line at canopycamping.co.nz/contact-us

Dusky sounds in the south

Real Journeys is working with the Department of Conservation to offer adventurous travellers a Discovery Expedition cruise in Fiordland in October next year. These journeys highlight DoC's conservation work and get cruise guests involved, too.

Roll up your sleeves to fix stoat traps and clear away noxious plants on one of three islands (Indian, Cooper or Resolution) or in key locations within Dusky Sound. This five-day, four-night expedition is priced from $3450pp, twin-share, and a percentage of your fare goes to the Dusky Sound Preservation Programme. A helicopter flight is included; accommodation is a comfortable cabin on board the Milford Wanderer and the ship's crew includes a talented chef.





Contact: Real Journeys, 0800 656 501, contact@realjourneys.co.nz or realjourneys.co.nz/en/ experiences/expeditions