Courtney Scatchard with her two Swedish Vallhunds.

“But wildlife on the beach or in certain areas could also be dangerous for the dog. It goes both ways.”

The first step is observing the environment around you, making sure the beach, lake or reserve allows dogs, which people can check on the DoC Government website.

“Local councils also have regulations around dogs and what areas they can be in, so it’s really good to have a look online with whatever area you’re in,” added Scatchard.

The DoC website states: “You can take your dog to public conservation land that DoC has approved for dog access. You may require a permit to do so. Note: a dog permit may take up to five days to process.

“It is an offence for dogs to visit any other conservation land area, shore or foreshore even briefly, unless DoC has provided written approval or your dog is a certified disability assist dog aiding you.”

Some beaches are “off-leash” beaches, meaning you still need to take your leash with you “in case you need to keep your dog really close to you,” Scatchard said.

Scatchard, who is based in Rotorua, said the native dabchick can be particularly vulnerable to dogs.

Kororā, the world's smallest penguin, are particularly vulnerable to dog attacks.

“They are endemic to New Zealand, and currently the highest population are in Taupō and Rotorua”.

In other coastal areas, red-billed gulls, dotterels and fur seals are protected species at risk.

The possibility of a protected species getting attacked or killed isn’t the only concern. Certain behaviours of dogs can also affect wildlife habitats.

“The presence of dogs in their wildlife can disturb their resting, their feeding and breeding behaviours, and it makes it more difficult for them to survive, especially if they’re disturbed often.

What if someone witnesses a dog harassing wildlife on a beach? What can they do?

“Safety first,” said Scatchard.

“If it looks like an aggressive dog, and you can’t intervene or talk to the person who owns the dog, we recommend that you call 0800 DOC HOT [0800 362 468], and that will take you through to a line of someone who can respond.”

For serious incidents, there can be hefty consequences for pet owners.

According to the Dog Control Act, a person can be fined up to $20,000 or spend up to three years in jail if their dog causes serious injury to wildlife or breaches the conditions of their dog permit.

The dog can also be “destroyed” or put down.

“If we can use these measures such as leashes, treats, and toys to distract them and training to have that recall, then that can be completely avoided.”