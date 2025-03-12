Regulations surrounding dogs protect the pet and wildlife.
It’s a brisk early morning at Piha’s North Beach in Auckland, and the black labrador in front of me is barking like a steady machine gun at a kororā (little penguin) surrounded by curious beachgoers.
The dog was on a leash so it was allowed here. Its owner noticed the kororā and tugged on the leash. He dragged his lab away as it barked louder.
Interactions between dogs and wildlife on beaches are common. Sometimes in a negative manner: chasing birds. Disturbing nests. Sniffing or eating washed-up marine creatures.
While it can be enjoyable or practical to bring a dog to the beach, it’s critical to keep dogs close to protect both vulnerable wildlife and the pet, a conservation worker says.
“In New Zealand, we’ve got a lot of awesome native species that we want to protect, and there is a risk element of taking a dog – kind of like an unpredictable child at times,” said Courtney Scatchard, a community supervisor at the Department of Conservation (DoC). “It’s important to keep them close”.
The DoC website states: “You can take your dog to public conservation land that DoC has approved for dog access. You may require a permit to do so. Note: a dog permit may take up to five days to process.
“It is an offence for dogs to visit any other conservation land area, shore or foreshore even briefly, unless DoC has provided written approval or your dog is a certified disability assist dog aiding you.”
Some beaches are “off-leash” beaches, meaning you still need to take your leash with you “in case you need to keep your dog really close to you,” Scatchard said.
Scatchard, who is based in Rotorua, said the native dabchick can be particularly vulnerable to dogs.
“They are endemic to New Zealand, and currently the highest population are in Taupō and Rotorua”.
In other coastal areas, red-billed gulls, dotterels and fur seals are protected species at risk.
The possibility of a protected species getting attacked or killed isn’t the only concern. Certain behaviours of dogs can also affect wildlife habitats.
“The presence of dogs in their wildlife can disturb their resting, their feeding and breeding behaviours, and it makes it more difficult for them to survive, especially if they’re disturbed often.
What if someone witnesses a dog harassing wildlife on a beach? What can they do?
“If it looks like an aggressive dog, and you can’t intervene or talk to the person who owns the dog, we recommend that you call 0800 DOC HOT [0800 362 468], and that will take you through to a line of someone who can respond.”
For serious incidents, there can be hefty consequences for pet owners.
According to the Dog Control Act, a person can be fined up to $20,000 or spend up to three years in jail if their dog causes serious injury to wildlife or breaches the conditions of their dog permit.
The dog can also be “destroyed” or put down.
“If we can use these measures such as leashes, treats, and toys to distract them and training to have that recall, then that can be completely avoided.”