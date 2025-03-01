READ MORE: Return to LA: Now is not the time to avoid California, here’s why

Sandbourne Santa Monica is barely a minute’s walk from the seemingly unending white sands of Santa Monica State Beach. Photo / Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

Being on one of Santa Monica’s main thoroughfares, Ocean Ave, makes transport to the city’s downtown and further afield into Los Angeles a breeze with easy access to the nearest freeway. The back of the hotel is where you will find the pool deck and outdoor dining, before the terraced building descends to the laid-back beach-town streets.

Perfect for: Sandbourne Santa Monica is perfect for anyone who wants to holiday in style, or a business traveller with fine taste, or a chic personality wanting an escape to somewhere aesthetic.

Being so close to Santa Monica’s downtown makes it perfect for travellers who want to enjoy some of the best dining experiences on offer, or coffee that tastes like home – one of the only good coffees I had in the US was at La La Land Kind Cafe on Montana Ave – or for those who want a night out on Main St.

A stay at Sandbourne Santa Monica is like something straight out of an Instagram model’s dream. Photo / Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

We’ve all become familiar with social media influencers over the past few years and the curated life they capture for their audiences, but the care put into creating such a truly luxurious space at Sandbourne Santa Monica makes a holiday spent here feel straight out of an Instagram model’s dream.

First impressions: I felt I had walked into lounge de la jungle when I came to check-in, with wide-fronded plants providing lush sparks of greenery in the otherwise minimalist lobby. Sculpted art blends subtly with the furniture, the woven fibres of the lounge chairs, the natural curves of the lampshades – all playing against the clean off-white of the walls in that vast space.

Check-in was simple and fast, with desk staff attentive to the weary traveller. I arrived a bit too early for my room, but porters arranged for my luggage to go to the bag check so I wasn’t bogged down while I explored nearby.

The pool is heated, and features a poolside bar, cabanas, and lounge chairs available to use until sunset. Photo / Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

The room: I stayed in the classic king room, a large space with minimalist styling and walls painted like an adobe – an all-around clean, easy and comfortable-feeling room.

Perhaps this was better for any traveller lacking good impulse control, but the mini fridge was not stocked.

Being the cheapest room, however, it is perhaps unfair to be too picky. A couch, coffee table, and small dining table which I used to do work were very adequate. It also included a safe, a television, and blackout curtains – although I was a bit too preoccupied looking out the window to make use of them.

Herald journalist Raphael Franks stayed in a classic king room, a large space with minimalist styling and walls painted like an adobe. Photo / Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

Bathroom: I was a tad disappointed with the bathroom, though. There was no hand soap provided and it did not include a bathtub. However, it was large, with a walk-in shower, a marble vanity, and a light-up vanity mirror.

Facilities: Wi-Fi was available and easy to access. The pool is heated, and features a poolside bar, cabanas, and lounge chairs available to use until sunset. Parking is also available through a valet. Electric vehicle charging facilities are available, as is an onsite fitness centre.

The bathroom was large, with a walk-in shower, a marble vanity, and a light-up vanity mirror. Photo / Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

Food and drink: Sandbourne Santa Monica’s premier restaurant is Marelle, but as mentioned there is also the Pool and Sunset Bar, the Lounge Bar and room service.

The pan-roasted Ōra King Salmon, straight from Nelson, New Zealand, showed off Marelle chef Raphael Lunetta’s skill at crafting a meal suitable for this seaside escape – and still made me feel at home.

I felt, however, the menu for room service did not reflect the breadth of options available downstairs, with a limited selection of offerings that are delivered in Uber Eats-styled paper bags.

The pan-roasted Ōra King Salmon, straight from Nelson, New Zealand, showed off Marelle’s chef Raphael Lunetta’s skill at crafting a meal suitable for a seaside escape. Photo / Raphael Franks

In the neighbourhood: Los Angeles is on your doorstep when you stay at the Sandbourne Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Mountains made for a stunning backdrop against the city, and a drive through their scenic beauty, or perhaps a horseback riding tour, makes you feel like you’ve stepped into the Wild West. The Getty Villa, with its bronzes of the Hellenistic World and other antiquities, would make you feel you’re in a rebuilt Ancient Greece or Rome.

Various bike hire shops made a cruise up and down the seashore the highlight of a relaxing holiday at the Sandbourne Santa Monica. With art centres such as Bergamont Station and the 18th Street Arts Center also nearby, a coastal getaway can be as sophisticated as you make it.

Sustainability: Toiletries were in single-use containers and not much of a song and dance was made about sustainability during my stay, but I am aware that the menu at Marelle focuses on seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets. The overall theme of the hotel definitely lends itself to harmonious integration with the coastal environment.

Being on one of Santa Monica’s main thoroughfares, Ocean Ave, makes transport to the city’s downtown and further afield into Los Angeles a breeze. Photo / Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

Impressive touches include EV facilities and chef Raphael Lunetta’s focus on seasonal foods, as well as honey taken from beehives on the hotel’s rooftop.

Accessibility: Unfortunately, beach access was not accessible, with only the main entrance being accessible. The pool did have a ramp entrance and lift, accessible parking was available onsite and rooms were appropriately appointed with accessible vanities and handrails. The Sandbourne has seven accessible rooms altogether.

Price: The classic king room starts from $845 and its ocean view suite goes for as much as $2433.

Contact: sandbournesantamonica.com

Details

Santa Monica is safe and ready to welcome visitors. Although close to the wildfires, Santa Monica sustained no damage and did not see any active fires within city limits.