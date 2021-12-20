New things to do in NZ this summer: Southland

Expect to encounter spectacular wildlife in Southland, including yellow-eyed penguins. Photo / Great South

1. Twinkle Dark Sky Tour, Rakiura Stewart Island

Book in to stay on magical Stewart Island and while you're there be sure to take in the night's sky. As Rakiura is virtually free of light pollution, it makes for one heck of a spot to stargaze – a fact that was acknowledged on a worldwide scale in 2019 when the island was designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. From craters on the moon to the centre of the galaxy, a Twinkle Dark Sky Tour will show you some of the most stunning sites in our solar system and the larger cosmos.

facebook.com/twinkledarkskytours

2. Gravity Fishing, Rakiura Stewart Island

The pristine waters around Rakiura make for some of the finest fishing to be had in NZ and you can't go past a Gravity Fishing tour to make the most of it. These unique tours pair intrepid-style fishing trips with a special focus on food to offer you an authentic fishing and foodie experience all in one. On one of their Hook to Plate journeys with Nate, he'll take you out to harvest from the waters of Rakiura and teach you about their ethical, sustainable, and environmentally friendly operation. Then, on dry land, you'll see how their world-class chefs take the fresh catch and transform it into a mind-blowing dish, right before your eyes.

gravityfishing.co.nz

3. Streets Alive, Gore

Take a free tour of Gore's central business district where you'll discover the work of New Zealand's best mural and street artists on this popular walking tour. Streets Alive is a community-driven project to create a future vision for Gore and now features eight bold and beautiful murals across the town by various street artists, including ex-Gore artist Sean Duffell. There are plenty of surprises to be had along the way – like the mural by Japanese artist Koryu Aoshima – which have made this walking tour so popular for locals and visitors alike.

gorenz.com

Discover the work of New Zealand's best mural and street artists in Gore. Photo / Great South

4. Rakiura Charters, Rakiura Stewart Island

One of the best ways to discover the deep south's hidden gems is by sea, so join Rakiura Charters' brand-new Discovery Cruise and get exploring. This four-hour comprehensive journey explores Paterson Inlet (Te Whaka a Te Wera) and its unique natural and Māori history, wildlife, aquaculture and scenery. You'll travel through the Ulva Island/Te Wharawhara Marine Reserve and tour the historic Norwegian Whaler's base before travelling along The Neck, believed to be Stewart Island's earliest Māori settlement. You can expect to encounter spectacular wildlife along the way, including yellow-eyed penguins.

rakiuracharters.co.nz

Join Rakiura Charters' brand-new Discovery Cruise and get exploring. Photo / Jeremy Pierce

5. Rakiura Museum, Rakiura Stewart Island

No visit to Stewart Island is quite complete without a visit to the Rakiura Museum, which is already an award-winning destination after being in business for only a year. It's easy to find, with a striking facade, situated right in the main Oban/Halfmoon Bay township. Inside you'll find an extensive collection of items and photographs of the island's history, including displays showcasing early Māori settlement, muttonbirding, whaling, mining, boatbuilding and more.

stewartisland.co.nz/rakiuramuseum

Alice Frances

Check alert level restrictions, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz