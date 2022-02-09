Feelin' Good: Sydney-born musician Azure Ryder has topped the 90-year-old icon with a twist on a classic. Photo / Supplied, NSW

Australian musician Azure Ryder has ridden to the top of a Sydney Icon, as part of New South Wales' tourism campaign.

Ryder, 25, performed Feelin' Good on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge's South-East Pylon tower. The 1965 hit originally by Nina Simone is to soundtrack the relaunched to woo Kiwis across the ditch.

Revisiting a classic in a new light, the South-East Pylon is a lesser known attraction hidden in one of Sydney's most recognisable landmarks.

The bridge, which celebrates 90 years since its completion next year, has a small museum to the building in the Art Deco structure. More importantly, it offers a chance to look out from the 89-metre-tall structures across the harbour and towards the Blue Mountains.

Ryder's music video is the first to be filmed in the tower, and also visits a number of other NSW attractions. From the nearby wilderness reserve to The Rocks precinct in downtown, the Sydney-born musician said she was honoured to share some of her home with the world.

"To share this journey with you around the special places I grew up in in NSW was important to me," she said.

"We are so lucky to have such magic on our doorstep."

From the end of February travellers returning from Australia will be able to self-isolate at home rather than requiring an MIQ booking.

Yesterday, Flight Centre said the removal of MIQ requirements for vaccinated Kiwis had already delivered a boost to travel enquiries.

Also "Feelin' Good" about the prospect of inbound travel was NSW tourism minister Stuart Ayres, who praised the backdrop of the Harbour Bridge in the promotional video.

New South Wales offers remarkable destinations and experiences that re-energise visitors like nowhere else," Ayres said.

With over 88 per cent of New Zealanders expecting to travel overseas this year, Sydney and New South Wales is likely to be an old favourite that will be revisited this year.

Rythm and food: Lobster and caviar at Mary's Underground. Photo / NSW

Revisiting a classic

Megalong Valley

The clue is in the name. The valley in the Blue Mountains is full of 'mega' large rock escarpments. Despite the epic scale Megalong Valley is one of the lesser visited parts of the NSW reserve. Picture perfect views are framed by unusual sandstone formations, like the Lincoln Rock window.

Rhythm and booze

Sydney's music scene has a soundtrack to suit every taste. However, jazz bars and cabaret make for the perfect NSW cocktail.

Mary's Underground is home to live music and a rich menu of duck and lobster, meanwhile The Vanguard cabaret serves up vegan pies and Banana Bourbon cocktails.

Forest Bathing: Thermal pools in Yarrangobilly Caves. Photo / NSW

Bathing in nature

Lesser known but equally tranquil, the Morton National Park is a lush wilderness of mossy eucalypts. If you're hot and cold on the idea of fragrant forest bathing you could always go wild swimming in the chilly Snowy Mountains or take a therapeutic dip at the hot springs in the Yarrangobilly Caves.