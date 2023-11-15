Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge is making its NZ debut, with sailings ranging from six to 13 nights. Photo / Quentin Bacon

If you’re planning on setting sail for adventure in our region next year, you’ll be spoiled for choice with multiple cruise lines and ships heading our way for the first time, writes Tiana Templeman.

With plenty of interesting itineraries that explore New Zealand and further afield, your toughest decision will be choosing which ship to get on first.

Affordable getaways

Help your holiday dollar go further with a trip on one (or both) of our region’s two most affordable lines, P&O Cruises Australia, and Carnival Cruises Australia. All the ships in these fleets use Australian currency onboard with no mandatory gratuities required.

P&O Cruises Australia is based here year-round and offers a choice of ships: Pacific Encounter, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Explorer. Departures are available from Auckland, as well as most Australian capital cities.

Carnival Cruises Australia’s Carnival Splendor is permanently based in Sydney. Or you could opt for Carnival Luminosa, which makes its return to Brisbane for the summer cruise season in 2023/24.

Both lines offer a mix of Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific itineraries. P&O Cruises also include a number of themed departures like Country Music, ‘80s, or the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Mid-range favourites

Royal Caribbean is bringing three ships to our shores this year and next. Quantum of the Seas sails from Brisbane and Ovation of the Seas sails from Sydney. Brilliance of the Seas will also sail from Sydney after making its debut Down Under last month.

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge is also making its debut this year with six- to 13-night sailings from Sydney. There are a couple of cruises available on Celebrity Solstice as well, which is also making a (very) brief appearance in our region in 2024.

Princess Cruises and Holland America are also returning this year, with Holland America’s Noordam sailing from Sydney and Auckland and offering longer itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days. This line is a hit with mature travellers seeking a relaxing escape.

Princess Cruises’ programme features half a dozen different ships. Majestic Princess returns, and Royal Princess is set for its season debut; both ships sail from Sydney. Grand Princess, Coral Princess, Diamond Princess and Crown Princess will also be here in 2024, with itineraries ranging from three nights to more than two weeks.

Royal Princess is set for its season debut in Australia and NZ. Photo / Supplied

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Spirit is setting sail from Sydney and offering one-way sailings from Auckland to Sydney (and vice versa). At the end of the year, Norwegian Sun also makes an appearance in our region. Children are more than welcome onboard these ships, but it’s worth noting kids’ facilities are limited compared to others in the fleet.

Newcomers Disney Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages are set to make a splash with two very different cruise offerings. The latter’s adults-only Resilient Lady is sailing from Melbourne with a choice of two- to 14-night itineraries. Disney Wonder is offering two-to six-night family-friendly cruises from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland.

The Disney Wonder swimming pool, complete with water slides. Photo / Supplied

For soft adventure enthusiasts, Kiwi cruise company Heritage Expeditions’ is sailing to the Subantarctic Islands, Antarctica and the Ross Sea, and around New Zealand’s three main islands on its flagship, Heritage Adventurer. This ship is also heading to Australia’s Kimberley region in 2024, while the line’s boutique 18-passenger expedition yacht is sailing close to home with a selection of in-depth New Zealand adventures.

Heritage Expeditions offer adventures to the Subantarctic Islands, Antarctica, and New Zealand’s three main islands on the Heritage Adventurer. Photo / Douglas Gimesy

Boutique Australian line Coral Expeditions is also offering a series of voyages in New Zealand and Australia this year, including voyages that head to Australia’s Far North and take in the Torres Straits. Sailings are available on Coral Adventurer, Coral Discoverer and Coral Geographer, depending on the itinerary you choose.

A touch of luxury

Viking Ocean Cruises’ has sailings from Sydney to Auckland (and vice versa) on Viking Orion, but you’ll need to get in quick as these are selling fast. Longer itineraries like Bali to Sydney (and vice versa) and Sydney to Singapore are also available.

We’ll also see Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Explorer in our region again, and Seven Seas Navigator is offering one sailing from Auckland in March 2024. Boutique line Windstar Cruises is also returning with its yacht, Star Breeze.

Azamara Journey will be docking in Sydney for New Year's Eve, and both lines are offering sailings to and from Auckland this season, plus a range of other itineraries. Photo / Supplied

Cunard has added a Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage-themed cruise to its regular programme this year, which includes long and short cruises. Silversea’s Silver Whisper, Silver Muse and Silver Shadow are sharing nearly 40 sailings this season. Oceania Cruises is also bringing three ships to our region, all of which have been extensively renovated.

Crystal Cruises’ local offering, Crystal Symphony, has also undergone a major refurbishment. Fancy a New Year’s Eve with a difference? This ship is docking in Melbourne when the clock strikes midnight. Or you could ring in 2024 on Azamara Journey in Sydney. Both lines offer sailings to and from Auckland this season, plus a range of other itineraries.

Ponant is offering a selection of Australia and New Zealand sailings, as well as voyages that venture further afield. The luxury line has also partnered with the Paspaley pearling company to launch a 30-passenger expedition motor yacht, Paspaley Pearl By Ponant.

Scenic Luxury Cruises’ Scenic Eclipse II is set to make its debut when most other lines are winding up their 2023/24 seasons. With two helicopters and a semisubmersible onboard for additional exploration, those who can afford it will see more of our region than ever before.