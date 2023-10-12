Eurostar could be facing some competition within the next few years, as startup Evolyn turns its attention to the route under the English channel.

Eurostar’s popular London-to-Paris train connection, on which they currently hold a monopoly, could soon be facing some competition.

According to Reuters, startup company Evolyn has just purchased 12 trains from French manufacturer Alstom and is looking to challenge the lucrative Eurostar route with its own high-speed services. The introduction of the new fleet could see travellers given a choice in services for the first time on the journey under the English Channel from London to Paris.

A representative for Evolyn told Reuters, “It would be the first time, after 30 years of Eurostar’s monopoly, that a competitor has entered the market.”

Eurostar services officially opened in 1994, after the construction of the train tunnel underneath the English Channel, was completed. The first services connected Britain and France, but the trains now connect many other major centres in Europe.

Evolyn has plans to launch the first services in 2025 and to be entirely operational in 2026. The company has also signalled it may seek to expand its fleet from 12 to 16 trains.

Currently, the Eurostar services run every 30 minutes on most days during peak times, delivering passengers between major European cities. A standard return ticket with Eurostar from London to Paris fluctuates in price – depending on availability, time of journey and how much time it is booked in advance – but can range from about €58 to €224 (about NZ$100 to $400). A one-way trip takes about two and a half hours.

This announcement comes following Greenpeace’s analysis that highlighted the cost difference in plane and rail ticket prices.

The organisation argued the higher cost of train tickets could disincentivise travellers from choosing a route with lower carbon emissions (as budget airlines tend to price the same journeys at a much lower cost). More competitive pricing for train tickets was among the potential changes encouraged by the group – time will tell if Evolyn’s fleet will support the organisation’s cause.

In August, France also announced a plan to raise taxes on airline tickets in an effort to divert more funds to improving rail infrastructure and attract travellers to train services instead.