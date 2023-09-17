Experience Hawaii and its rich culture and food. Photo / Dustin Belt; Unsplash

Island thyme

Support Hawaii after the recent wildfires and say aloha to the 13th Hawaii Food & Wine Festival. Running for three weeks from October 13-November 15 across three islands (Maui, the Island of Hawai’i and O’ahu), enjoy homegrown culinary talent. This year, participating chefs have been challenged to use at least one locally grown, raised, or caught ingredient in their dish. hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

The 13th Hawaii Food & Wine Festival runs for three weeks from October 13. Photo / Ava W; Unsplash

Cruise Croatia? Wine not!

Sail Croatia’s new range of Elegance Cruises invites guests to partake in a Wines of Croatia cruise and learn all about Croatia’s ancient grape varieties on the Dalmatia coast. New for 2024, sail in complete comfort on a luxury, small superyacht and enjoy everything from the Unesco town of Split to a dedicated Wine Jeep Safari on the island of Brac. sail-croatia.com/specials/wine-cruise

Sail Croatia's new cruise invites guests to enjoy Croatia's ancient grape varieties. Photo / Supplied

These boots are made for walkin’

Tramping, walking, hiking – however you refer to the pleasurable pastime, plan your next adventure with new book, Greatest Walks of the World by Stuart Butler and Mary Caperton Moreton. Discover your next great walk across the planet’s best landscapes, complete with local insight, notes on what to research and destination inspiration. Out on Wednesday, RRP $49.99. Available from all good bookshops and exislepublishing.com

Plan your next walking adventure with new book, Greatest Walks of the World. Photo / Supplied

Anything but ordinary

Fancy staying at the largest underground motel in the world? The White Cliffs Underground Motel in NSW, Australia, is just one of seven properties in the Out of the Ordinary Outback portfolio. Offering a diverse range of accommodation and experiences across outback NSW (think sprawling desert landscapes and zero crowds), the company is celebrating its upcoming 10th birthday by discounting a stay at its seven properties by 10 per cent. Check it out at outoftheordinaryoutback.com.au

The White Cliffs Underground Motel in NSW, Australia is part of the Out of the Ordinary Outback portfolio. Photo / Supplied

Blooming marvellous

Spring is in the air and peak blossom season is nigh. Make tracks to The Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum (a 1.5-hour drive from Auckland and 23km from Hamilton) for a 2km art-in-nature trail dressed in spectacular blossoms. Admire the spring flowers amid more than 100 sculptures and installations. On now until October 1. sculpturepark.co.nz