“There have been no technical glitches or issues and demand has been strong with over 1000 bookings processed 45 minutes after opening this morning.”

After a surge in demand last year resulted in repeated website crashes, DoC overhauled its booking system and introduced staggered booking dates for their Great Walks, campsites and other facilities.

The new lobby system, similar to those used by event ticketing companies, involved users logging into their DoC account, being redirected to a booking lobby and assigned a number. At 9.30am the queue started to move into the booking system.

Hyland said today’s queue was finished about 15 minutes after opening.

Spots at Tōtaranui, Momorangi and Anaura Bay campsites will open tomorrow morning.

There’s a sprawling DoC campsite at Waikawau Bay, right next to the long, sandy surf beach. Photo / Getty Images

Hyland earlier advised that whether you were booking a hut, campsite or Great Walk, it was worth getting prepared early.

“Give yourself the best chance of securing your spot by creating an account on the booking system and making sure your login details work.

“Familiarise yourself with the booking system. You can even practise making a booking – just empty your cart at the end rather than paying.

“Bookings open at 9.30am each opening day. We recommend logging on around 9.15am, there’s no benefit to doing it any earlier.”

All bookings are first-come first-served. DoC says it does not have waiting lists for bookings for future seasons or facilities that are already booked-out.

There will be a price increase for some facilities next season, ranging between 5% and 15% for the Milford, Routeburn, Kepler, Abel Tasman Coast Track and Paparoa Great Walks and several high-demand huts and cottages.

DoC announced this month that the Tongariro Northern Circuit would no longer be available to book for the Great Walks season due to plans to replace Oturere Hut.

Opening dates for Great Walk accommodation bookings (for stays from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026) 9.30am NZST

May 15 – Heaphy Track, Kepler Track, Rakiura Track, Hump Ridge

May 22 – Whanganui Journey, Routeburn Track

May 27 – Lake Waikaremoana Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Paparoa Track

May 28 – Milford Track

Opening dates for all other accommodation bookings (for stays from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026) 9.30am NZST