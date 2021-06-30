Nelson wellness retreats, Napier Deco discounts and top travel deals

Cruise round Taupo's lake carvings. Photo / File

Cruise Taupō

The snowy mountain tops of the Unesco-listed Tongariro National Park are picture-perfect from a cruise boat on Lake Taupō. This scenic cruise is part of a three-night holiday package with accommodation at the Phoenix Resort in Taupō — all priced from $269pp. A feature of the cruise is a visit to see ancient carvings that depict the legends of the local Tūwharetoa tribe. Book by August 1. Travel by September 21. Flights to Taupō are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Nelson wellness retreat

A three-night wellness retreat at Split Apple Retreat near Nelson includes massages, yoga, a day trip by water taxi with a healthy packed lunch, a gourmet four-course dinner, breakfasts and unlimited use of the retreat's saltwater infinity pool, Japanese onsen and saunas. This package is priced from $2542pp for the three nights. Book and stay by August 31.



Contact: Split Apple Retreat, (03) 527 8377, info@splitapple.com or check out splitapple.com/packages#special-wellness-packages



Art Deco at a discount

Napier's Art Deco Masonic Hotel is a boutique hotel located on Marine Parade, with panoramic views of the Pacific and just a few steps to the Hawke's Bay MTG Museum and the Art Deco Centre. Book your accommodation at least 21 days in advance to secure a 20 per cent discount on your room rate. A standard Queen room for two is usually priced from $179 per night. Stay by November 30. Cancellations do not incur a fee this year.

Contact: Masonic Hotel, phone (06) 835 8689, stay@masonic.co.nz or check out masonic.co.nz



The Henley Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Cambridge country retreat at the Henley hotel

The Henley, set in the picturesque countryside of Cambridge in the Waikato, has almost 5ha of private, park like grounds and 14 luxurious guestrooms. Offering a two-night Winter Wonderland Package until September 20, the country house hotel's rates start at $499pp, twin-share. This deal includes two nights' accommodation, a welcome glass of bubbles, high tea, a two-course winter-inspired dinner with wine, mulled wine with canapes and use of e-bikes/scooters. Stays that include a Saturday night incur a $125 surcharge.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/Henley





