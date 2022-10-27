The famous list recommends people visit Aotearoa if they want a trip full of adventure. Photo / Supplied

The famous list recommends people visit Aotearoa if they want a trip full of adventure. Photo / Supplied

Adventure-loving travellers should book a trip to New Zealand in 2023 according to National Geographic's latest annual travel list.

National Geographic's highly anticipated 'Best in the World' list is released every year and includes recommendations on "superlative destinations" to visit.

Described as an adventure capital, New Zealand's recent opening and abundance of outdoor activities put it on the list as one of the best destinations in the world for adventure.

"The country that brought you bungee jumping is bouncing back from the pandemic," wrote National Geographic before describing the country as a place travellers can rekindle their sense of adventure post-pandemic.

Queenstown in particular was called out for its skiing, hiking and the newest Great Ride, the Queenstown Trail.

Queenstown was called out as a region full of adventure. Photo / Supplied

Other top adventure spots on the list included Utah, the Austrian Alps, Choquequirao in Peru and Mexico's Revillagigedo National Park.

The annual report is created by National Geographic's global editors and this year the 25 destinations were separated into five categories; community, nature, culture, family, and adventure.

Overall, the theme of the list was 'respect'; for the environment, local people and their cultures. The list has prioritised destinations that have prioritised community-led conservation work, sustainability and inclusivity.

National Geographic Travel's senior editor Amy Alipio said they hoped 2023 would see a return to travel but also a return to wonder.

"Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this list," Alipio said.

National Geographic's Best of the World 2023 list:

ADVENTURE

New Zealand

Choquequirao, Peru

Utah

Austrian Alps

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

CULTURE

Appian Way, Italy

Busan, South Korea

Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China

Egypt

Charleston, South Carolina

NATURE

Scottish Highlands

Botswana

Slovenia

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Azores

COMMUNITY

Dodecanese Islands, Greece

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Alberta, Canada

Laos

Ghana

FAMILY

Trinidad & Tobago

San Francisco Crosstown Trail, California

Colombia

Manchester, United Kingdom

Switzerland