Adventure-loving travellers should book a trip to New Zealand in 2023 according to National Geographic's latest annual travel list.
National Geographic's highly anticipated 'Best in the World' list is released every year and includes recommendations on "superlative destinations" to visit.
Described as an adventure capital, New Zealand's recent opening and abundance of outdoor activities put it on the list as one of the best destinations in the world for adventure.
"The country that brought you bungee jumping is bouncing back from the pandemic," wrote National Geographic before describing the country as a place travellers can rekindle their sense of adventure post-pandemic.
Queenstown in particular was called out for its skiing, hiking and the newest Great Ride, the Queenstown Trail.
Other top adventure spots on the list included Utah, the Austrian Alps, Choquequirao in Peru and Mexico's Revillagigedo National Park.
The annual report is created by National Geographic's global editors and this year the 25 destinations were separated into five categories; community, nature, culture, family, and adventure.
Overall, the theme of the list was 'respect'; for the environment, local people and their cultures. The list has prioritised destinations that have prioritised community-led conservation work, sustainability and inclusivity.
National Geographic Travel's senior editor Amy Alipio said they hoped 2023 would see a return to travel but also a return to wonder.
"Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this list," Alipio said.
National Geographic's Best of the World 2023 list:
ADVENTURE
New Zealand
Choquequirao, Peru
Utah
Austrian Alps
Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
CULTURE
Appian Way, Italy
Busan, South Korea
Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China
Egypt
Charleston, South Carolina
NATURE
Scottish Highlands
Botswana
Slovenia
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Azores
COMMUNITY
Dodecanese Islands, Greece
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Alberta, Canada
Laos
Ghana
FAMILY
Trinidad & Tobago
San Francisco Crosstown Trail, California
Colombia
Manchester, United Kingdom
Switzerland