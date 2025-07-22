The Sundays boutique hotel only made its debut in April and is already creating lasting impressions. Staff picked up our luggage from the Hamilton Island airport, and we took a shuttle to the hotel - this is complimentary for every booking.

“Omg. Exactly what I needed,” I could hear another writer in our group saying as she got her bedroom tour. Then I saw my Balcony room. It wasn’t what I needed. It was that and more. (There was a yoga mat in my wardrobe. Thank you, hotel gods.)

A beautiful view from the Balcony room at The Sundays. Photo / Sharyn Cairns

Priced from $961 per night, the new 59-room property by the Coral Sea is made up of a gorgeous, earthy palette in harmony with the coastal and rugged terrain.

“It was important to reinvent the interpretation of an island resort,” designer Carrie Williams told me.

“For me, the perfect Sunday (or any day in the Whitsundays) is a warm day at Catseye beach, diving into the beautiful fresh water, feeling connected to nature and reenergised….that is what I was hoping to bring into the hotel rooms.

“The intent was for the base materiality to warm soft tones, like an extension of the beach. With fresh pops of colour that remind us of those beautiful ocean swims.”

Each room also features beautiful artwork by First Nations and Hungarian artist Tiarna Herczeg. “It was also important to bring a playful energy into the interior while living harmoniously in the space,” Williams added.

My room’s intuitive design with its unique nature had a surprising effect on me, in the sense that I didn’t think it would have any impact at all, but the natural textures and colours helped me feel natural in a room that wasn’t my own.

And is there anything more important than that when on a holiday?

Renowned chefs Josh and Julie Nilend create some of the best food in Australia. Photo / Christopher Pearce

These details were not just for my benefit. It was for the planet’s, too. Carrie says that environmental sustainability was “always at the forefront” of her mind.

“For me, the most important factor when designing a sustainable interior is to design to withstand trends. Similar to fast fashion, fast interiors are hugely impactful on the environment.”

I appreciated this room also came with crockery: beautiful mugs, plates, and utensils. There was also a sink, nice hand towels and simple cleaning products. If I had more time, I definitely would prepare a charcuterie board with a glass of red and enjoy it on the balcony or the elegant bathtub.

For me, this small offer of independence somehow elevated the sense of luxury. (I guess because it felt the opposite of patronising, maybe.)

We went for our complimentary breakfast at the Catseye Pool Club, headed by acclaimed chefs and couple Josh and Julie Nilend. Hotel staff expressed how lucky they felt to have them, so I was curious about the food.

I chose to have a zucchini frittata-like dish. Now, usually when eating at a new place that I know I’ll be going to more than once, I try a few different things. But this dish was, for lack of a better word, romantic. Its texture was incredibly delicate, and the flavours were soft yet distinct. I had it again the next day and again the day after that.

I enjoyed zucchini dish pictured on the right was so much that I ordered it three times. Photo / Kara Rosenlund

At dinner time, we failed to decide what to order - it all sounded good - so our staff suggested we get a bit of everything. We didn’t dare to disagree. I went for a Sundays signature cocktail, the Macadamia & Chocolate. It had Pampero rum, macadamia milk, chocolate liquor and coconut. It felt cosy. “This is me in a cup,” I told everyone at my table. Yes, I was being my real self. Pointing out a favourite meal is challenging, but the presentation and flavours of the toasted seaweed with perilla, grilled fish bone dashi, and the finger lime ponzu felt poetic.

Exploring Qualia

The Sundays for me is absolutely grand in the most comfortable and inviting way, but nearby is the island’s top-tier adults-only luxury resort: Qualia. And it’s proper grand - people like Johnny Depp, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Cate Blanchett have rested here.

It said in an infosheet that “everything has been meticulously considered to relax the mind and completely spoil the senses”. I felt this was true even from just looking at the use of wood (teak, kwila, and spotted gum, for example), which was a stark aesthetic difference from the Sundays.

The reason for my presence at Qualia was to get a massage at their luxury spa. Those who know me well know that I am a bit of a massage snob and I’d get one every week if my budget allowed. After hours of air (and land) travel, I was desperate for one of any kind.

Spa Qualia is peak luxury. Photo / Sharyn Cairns

I admit my expectations were low, only because I am incredibly picky with massages and I know what I like. But as picky as I am, this was a perfect 60-minute massage. It did everything it was meant to - and more.

Snorkelling around the heart

When afternoon came around, it was time for our “Journey to the Heart” tour. There are some moments in life, outside of David Attenborough documentaries, that remind you how alive this amazing blue planet is. This was one of those moments.

We were picked up from the hotel to a Hamilton Island Air helipad, then helicoptered over the Great Barrier Reef. The climax was flying over the aptly named Heart Reef before snorkelling right next to it. To call it beautiful is severely underrated, so I may not even attempt to describe it.

They told me this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was.,

