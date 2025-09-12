In the nearby Viktualienmarkt, a huge open-air market and beer garden where beers from the city’s largest breweries are served in rotation, you’ll see a towering flagpole (or Maibaum, in German). In Bavaria, the act of raising the maypole has always had connections with spring, community, and tradition – and beer, of course. They’re traditionally adorned with brewing-related images, and the one in Viktualienmarkt features the logos of the city’s oldest breweries alongside various carved silhouettes including a stein-clutching monk – much of Munich’s beer was once brewed in monasteries, and it’s a reference to the Munich Purity Law of 1487, which stipulated that beer could only be brewed using barley, hops and water.

Hofbrauhaus Munich. Photo / Hofbrauhaus Munich

A new beer culture tour launched by the city is designed to shine a spotlight not only on the earliest chapters of Munich’s brewing history, but on its most recent developments. For example, during a tour, our guide takes us to a small, recently opened Stehausschank (meaning “standing bar”) near Viktualienmarkt. It’s tiny, with no seating, and run by a relatively new craft brewery which wanted to offer a nod to the good old days, when locals would stop by similarly tiny watering holes for a quick beer and a chat with other imbibers, before going about their day.

I ask my guide if these new craft distilleries will ever serve their beer at Oktoberfest, and he laughs, explaining that the one behind the Stehausschank we’re currently drinking in probably produces less beer in an entire year than the bigger breweries, such as Augustiner, Paulaner and Hofbrau, serve during one week at Oktoberfest.

Hofbrauhaus Munich. Photo / Hofbrauhaus Munich

You don’t have to venture far from Munich to see why it became a centre of brewing. A 30-minute train ride takes me to Rohrbach, a village in the heart of the Hallertau, the world’s largest hop-producing region. I opt to explore a small section of it by bike, pedalling along a tiny chunk of the 170km Hallertauer Hopfentour, a hop-themed hiking and cycling route lined with information panels relaying fascinating facts about everything from hop farming to the history of the region, where hops were first grown in 768 AD. I cycle along a section which weaves through fields where trailing hop plants snake down elaborate trellises, built so that the plants’ tendrils can snake skywards, soaking up the precious sunlight.

Hallertau hop train. Photo / Tamara Hinson

A fun fact? The hop plants must be tied around the trellises in a clockwise direction, otherwise they simply won’t grow – although nobody knows why. I also learn that while 95% of the Hallertau’s hops are used for beer, the remaining 5% are used in beauty products (hops, apparently, have soothing qualities) and in food, because of their strong taste – proof of which is the fact that only 100g are needed to produce 100 litres of beer.

Hofbrauhaus beer garden. Photo / Tamara Hinson

I discover the latter fact during a visit to the German Hops Museum in the pretty village of Wolnzach, which has the obligatory maypole at its centre. Other exhibits inside the museum, where I can pose for a selfie inside the world’s biggest hop, include early examples of hop-picking machinery (it was only in 1955 when the first machine, a clanking contraption imported from the UK, meant hop-picking no longer had to be done by hand). My favourite spot is the wall of beer – hundreds of beer bottles from brands which rely on Hallertau hops. They range from Steinlager to Sam Adams, and it’s a reminder of the global demand for the Hallertau’s most valuable export.

Hop museum. Photo / Tamara Hinson

In the gift shop, I find displays of hop-infused shampoo alongside soaps, bath salts and liquors made from the Hallertau’s hops. There are perforated boxes which allow me to smell the different types of hops, and a glass box containing tiny seeds, found during an archaeological excavation of a nearby Viking-era site, which hint at the length of Bavaria’s love affair with brewing.

Steins in gift shop. Photo / Tamara Hinson

Back in Munich, I head to Augustiner Keller, a forested city centre beer garden which can accommodate 5000 people and which dates back to 1812. It’s so large that a fleet of tiny trucks does constant loops of the garden, collecting empty steins, and there’s even a large playground where children can climb a miniature Bavarian castle. Although I can’t help but wonder how many kids have accidentally been left behind by parents who’ve over-indulged...

The writer was a guest of the Ruby Rosi Hotel Munich.