Of the 27% of Kiwis who aren’t planning international travel this year, 65% said they either don’t have the money to or believe it’s become too expensive, according to the latest figures from travel insurer Allianz Partners.
Allianz New Zealand managing director Kevin Blyth told the Herald that travel growth is generally even across New Zealand‘s demographics, but those earning $49,999 or less lacked the disposable income needed to afford it.
A distinguishing difference between the travellers and non-travellers surveyed was that most of those planning travel only budgeted up to $5000, while nearly half of non-travellers think they needed to budget $10,000.
Blyth said the disparity reflects an assumption among non-travellers that you need more money than is necessary to travel, which can be boiled down to the current economic environment.
While travel costs had increased “in some instances”, Blyth said growth and decline in certain markets was being driven by a mix of available deals and the strength of the New Zealand dollar.
“If you’re travelling to somewhere where the Kiwi dollar is not as strong [e.g. UK, US], you definitely need more spending.”
“Whereas, if you go to Australia, you know what you’re getting with it, and if you go to Asia, you know that you’re getting good value for money there”.
The results of the report suggest the vast majority of Kiwis with disposable income “seem to have that real desire to go on holiday”, said Blyth, who noted the Kiwi psyche is primed for travel due to our isolation and large expat population.
For the Kiwis with trips booked and holiday leave approved, their main reason for travelling was to visit family and friends (45%).
Meanwhile, those without travel plans primarily wanted to travel for leisure (42%), with visiting family and friends the second-most chosen reason among the group (38%).
Blyth said the post-Covid “revenge travel” effect – where people were travelling more to recover lost time – has begun to fade, but the sheer number of Kiwis planning trips this year is a sign of how much New Zealanders value having the freedom to travel.
Meanwhile, social media is becoming increasingly important for planning travel, as Kiwis seek inspiration from online content and influencers more than ever before.
“I think it’s the ability to use the medium that you want to find out more,” Blyth said.
“Family and friends are always going to be able to tell you things that they know about, but your family and friends aren’t necessarily going to be as well-travelled [or] as widespread as your influencers ... on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok.”
