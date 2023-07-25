An Airbnb host has revealed an expensive item left behind by a guest. Photo / @atouchofclass_miami

An Airbnb host has taken to TikTok to share videos of the items guests leave behind after staying.

From bottles of prosecco to stylish hats, Giullianna Liza regularly posts videos of the expensive or unusual items guests leave at her Miami properties.

It isn’t just the odd item here and there either. In one of the videos, which has been viewed almost 3 million times, Liza showed dozens of items a group left behind after a four-day stay, including one item with a mysterious story.

Starting in the fridge, Liza shows it is full of condiments one would understandably leave behind such as sour cream, olives, cottage cheese and a bottle of prosecco.

In the comments, Liza said she always tosses anything that has been opened, including bottles of spirits, but keeps unopened food or drink.

However, the more interesting items weren’t found in the kitchen.

Items guests have left behind at the host's Airbnb. Photo / @atouchofclass_miami

Liza revealed the group had left behind a white crochet hat and a seemingly new Marc Jacobs bag.

The hot pink handbag was found sitting on one of the beds.

“I’ve already contacted the guest, currently waiting on her response,” Liza wrote in the video, referring to the bag, which can retail for up to $800.

According to Liza, one of the guests had celebrated their birthday during the stay and Liza believed the bag was a gift they had forgotten to pack.

Liza told viewers she had messaged the guest about the bag, in a follow-up video but their response was surprising.

As it turned out, the guest had left the bag behind “on purpose”.

It was “a gift from a friend that is no longer a friend,” the person had told Liza, so she left it behind so “someone could get a good use of it.”

At the end of the follow-up video, Liza said she was going to keep the bag but wished she could know what happened to the guest’s friendship.

“It’s actually really pretty. I love it,” she said.

In the comments, viewers shared their envy and said the host was lucky.

One commented that the bag was so beautiful, it could be a display in the Airbnb. Another suggested it was a way of tipping them hundreds of dollars.

As lucky as the find was, the host is no stranger to finding designer or expensive items.

Guests have also left behind a Michael Kors perfume bottle and a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses, both of which retail for hundreds of dollars.

In the less dramatic videos, viewers still express surprise at the amount of food and drink left behind.

“Who is leaving all this stuff in this economy,” one person commented on a video.

“I would be taking everything home with me,” another added.