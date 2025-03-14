If a taxi driver doesn’t speak English, knowing how to communicate your address will ensure you get home safely (alternative top tip if you’re staying in a hotel: take a business card from the front desk to show them).

You can’t assume that everyone speaks or has a basic understanding of English, so to pre-empt that at some point during your travels, you will need to ask for assistance - and learn the phrases or questions that will be the most helpful. Here are a few basic suggestions from high-school Spanish that have served me well:

Hello, how are you? - ¿Hola, cómo estás?

My name is ... - Me llamo ... / Mi nombre es ...

No, thank you - No, gracias

Yes, please - Sí, por favor

Do you speak English? - ¿Hablas inglés?

Sorry, I don’t speak Spanish - Lo siento, no hablo español

I need help, please - Necesito ayuda, por favor

Where is the ... ? - ¿Dónde está el/la ... ?

My address is ... - Mi dirección es ...

Is it safe here? - ¿Es seguro aquí?

I don’t have money, sorry - Lo siento, no tengo uno dinero.

To familiarise yourself with pronunciation ahead of your trip, tap into language-learning apps such as Duolingo, which are a great tool for beginners.

Woman walking along a beach in Cabo San Lucas. Photo / Getty Images

Don’t mistake flogging for flirting

I’m surprised my head could still fit through the door of my cruise stateroom after the barrage of compliments I received walking (alone, as a young woman) in Puerto Vallarta. I say this not to sound obnoxious: the fact is I received more random compliments in those four hours than I have in the last four years.

Unless you have a heart of stone, it’s impossible not to feel wooed by the unabashed appreciation, but I hate to break it to you - you are not special. The man who told me that I was “very beautiful” as I stood there in all my glory (sweaty pits and makeup dripping off my nose) had likely uttered the very same line to every other female tourist who stopped by his stall that day. The people I encountered were incredibly warm, charming and friendly: but some were also expert salesmen who really wanted to entice me into an “I Love Puerto Vallarta” T-shirt.

Like any resort destination or tourist haven, there are a lot of street vendors to navigate - some are just more forward than others. It can be very easy for the inexperienced traveller to take these comments at face value (especially when they come from an attractive, charismatic waiter hoping for an equally handsome tip). If you’re anything like me, you’ll enjoy one flirtatious interaction and leave thinking you’ve met your future husband. Except you haven’t - you’ve just bought yourself a souvenir.

Puerto Vallarta beach, Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Practise saying ‘no’

As a follow-up to the last tip, you will need to get comfortable with saying “no”, no matter how much of a people-pleaser you are. Vendors typically target the touristy areas and some are very persistent, so a firm but polite “no, gracias” should be your weapon of choice. Never resort to rudeness: even the pushiest vendors I encountered were warm, smiley, and at the end of the day, only trying to make a living.

It can be especially hard navigating the likes of markets, but remember: you are under no obligation to buy from anyone. Only buy items you genuinely want, and try not to feel pressured into purchases. Some not-so-nice vendors may also con you into spending more than the agreed amount (I speak from experience): this is where some conversational Spanish can also come in handy.

Puerto Vallarta is a well-known resort destination. Photo / Lana Andelane

Take basic precautions

I’m almost positive I got pickpocketed in Puerto Vallarta (how’s that for an alliteration), and my laissez-faire Kiwi attitude was entirely to blame. Long story short, my Medallion - a small wearable device that is essentially a digital passport for Princess Cruises’ fleet - was buried in the pocket of my denim shorts. There was little to no chance it could have fallen out on its own - it’s not like I was cavorting through the streets or doing cartwheels. But after a trip to the toilet and a classic “pat-down” (Phone? Wallet? Dignity?), I was mortified to discover my pocket suddenly sans Medallion. Cue cold sweat and a panicked call to my host to ensure I wouldn’t be forsaken for my numptiness.

In hindsight, I’m pretty sure I know how the pocket-pilfering occurred: an overly friendly man, who took an overt interest in my outfit as I walked down a side street, distracted me with questions while his pal likely took advantage of my Kiwi naivety. Look, you live and you learn, and I learned that I really need to get a grip on my people-pleasing tendencies.

You can also learn from my mistakes: be aware of your surroundings, take note of who is in your immediate vicinity, don’t let anyone get too close, and don’t entertain strangers who suddenly take extreme interest in your cowboy boots.

And, of course, don’t carry anything important in your pockets.