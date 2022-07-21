Aussie reality star Cassidy McGill revealed a side of the Paris experience that influencers don't tend to share. Video / Cassidy McGill

Aussie reality star Cassidy McGill revealed a side of the Paris experience that influencers don't tend to share. Video / Cassidy McGill

Jump onto Instagram and it won't take long before you see a gushy post from an influencer holidaying in Europe.

Australian reality TV star Cassidy McGill has had enough of the sugar-coated social media posts and shared what it's really like being in the "City of Love" while single.

The Love Island contestant shared videos with her X followers and revealed a side of Paris most loved-up influencers don't share.

In one video, the 27-year-old said some French men are so "forward" she had to be on "stranger danger" alert.

McGill wasn't scared to share what Paris is really like as a single woman. Photo / Instagram, cattcity, news.com.au

McGill also shared a detail about a popular steak restaurant near the Eiffel Tower that influencers love to visit.

"I googled good steak frites and Entrecote came up, it's near the Eiffel Tower," she said.

"So I went all the way there, it's a 70-person line to wait and I'm like, 'I've seen influencers come to these places and they don't f***ing talk about waiting in line for a steak and fries.'"

So, did McGill endure the wait?

" F**k no. I went to the place next door."

McGill then visited Disneyland and said, while it was "the happiest place on Earth", it was also packed with affectionate couples.

The reality star laughed at herself while sharing pictures of loved up couples. Photo / Instagram, cattcity, news.com.au

"Spending the day at Disneyland Paris with the love of your life is so special … oh wait," she said, moving the camera from a couple onto herself, alone.

"Just kidding. If anyone knows me I don't give a f**k. I'm going to find myself a hot dog cause I'm a sl*t for a hot dog," she said.

After the themepark, McGill headed to a Coldplay concert before returning to her hostel accommodation.

Influencer jokes aside, McGill appeared to enjoy her French vacation, sharing a photo of herself eating a croissant in front of the Eiffel Tower with the caption "BON BLOODY JOUR."

The young Australian became famous in 2018 after featuring on the first season of Love Island Australia. Although she left the show after a dramatic love triangle formed between her, Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp, she was loved by fans of the show.