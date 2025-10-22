The Room: Our Deluxe Room has two floor-to-ceiling windows, which make the 27sqm room feel open and spacious. Yet, our location in the financial district meant the chance of flashing a poor investment banker next door was high, so we kept the sheer drapes closed most of the time. At night, we switched to blackout blinds at the press of a button by the bed.

Like the lobby, the furniture and decor is a monochrome mix of black, grey and cream for a moody vibe. Five-star touches include a spread of luxury magazines, free bottles of still and sparkling water and bedside panels to control the lights and blinds.

South Place Hotel's deluxe bedroom. Photo / Supplied

It also includes, in the words of my husband, “the first mini bar I’d actually want to raid”. The delight was less about the standard range of teas, milk and Nespresso coffee. Instead, it was the surprising extras: 35cl bottles of Sipsmith Gin and Vodka, fresh lemon and lime, bottles of Fever Tree Tonic and what can only be described as a defibrillator for your sex life (a.k.a a pack that allegedly included a ‘passion’ dice, condoms, feather ticker and other delights. Ooh la la indeed. Other handy mini bar items you could purchase included travel adapters, earphones and phone chargers; perfect if you’re in a pinch.

As for the plush queen bed with pristine white duvet, all I can say is we slept like little logs for eight straight hours.

Bathroom: The bathroom is wonderfully spacious, with a big double vanity and possibly the largest walk-in shower I’ve ever seen, with dual sets of rain and regular shower heads on either side. A magnifying mirror, Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and fluffy robes also earn big ticks. However, it’s certainly a bathroom designed for couples comfortable with each other, as no doors or panels separate the toilet from the open shower. Not a dealbreaker, but something to consider if travelling with friends.

The double vanity in the South Place Hotel's Bathroom. Photo / Supplied

Food & Drink: Luckily, guests don’t have to choose between staying in and enjoying the best of London’s food scene; the hotel is home to a Michelin-starred restaurant, Angler and other dining options include 3Bar, the Secret Garden cocktail bar and Bluebird City for breakfast.

Enjoy a drink at their Secret Garden cocktail bar. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: All guests can use the large gym on level one, which comes with a mix of spin bikes, treadmills, free weights and machines. Just let the staff know when you’re heading in, so they can turn on the men’s and women’s steam and sauna rooms for a post-workout session. For those travelling for business, there are meeting and event spaces, while pet lovers can bring their pooches for an additional fee.

If you’re in the mood to be pampered, take your pick from a range of massages from Deep Tissue to Reflexology.

In the neighbourhood:

The beauty of central London is that most famous attractions are simply a few stops on the tube away. However, at South Place Hotel, you can simply stroll to a handful of famous attractions in 10-15 minutes.

Take a walk to the Barbican (a famous arts centre) or hit the Columbia Rd Flower Market on Sunday for the flowers and stalls selling vintage or antique wares. At Boxpark Shoreditch or Spitalfields Market, you’ll find a vibrant blend of street food, trendy boutiques or pop-up stalls selling beautiful clothing, art and second-hand goods.

Accessibility:

One can access the lobby and elevators without hitting a step or lip. Each floor has an accessible room with fully accessible bathroom with wheelchair access.

Price: Rooms start from $501 per night.

Contact: For more information visit southplacehotel.com or email hello@southplacehotel.com.

The New Zealand Herald Travel stayed courtesy of South Place Hotel.