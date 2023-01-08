Keep it down! Your next BnB could be wired to track your noise levels. Photo / Luke Stackpoole, Oleg Laptev, Unsplash

It’s that time of the year when music may go on a little longer and louder than normal. But be warned, there’s a new tech trend appearing at holiday rentals that has little tolerance for summer playlists: noise monitoring devices.





Airbnb guests have reported surprise at being ratted out by listening devices, chastising them for being too loud, too late.





Particularly over the festive period there has been a rise in curt, automated text messages being sent to visitors.





“Your noise levels are higher than accepted at this time.”





So how exactly are hosts being tipped off?





Over the past year tech firms have been partnering with short-term rentals and landlords to snoop on guests’ decibels. The company Minut, which claims to be the market leader in “host monitoring solutions”, is selling devices designed to look like a smoke alarm to keep track of BnBs.





Minut provides hardware and monitoring services for hosts wishing to keep tabs on guests' noise levels. Photo / screenshot, minut.com





According to its website the devices allow property leasers to “keep an eye on noise levels, temperature, and occupancy from anywhere in the world.”





Not only will the automated party pooper it send messages telling occupants to “keep it down” but it will track the number of mobile devices in a property - letting hosts know if a house party is in progress or more guests turn up than bargained for.





The concept may sound a little creepy but, under Airbnb’s current terms of service, they are permitted.





The Minut monitors claim not to record any audio or conversations only noise levels, complying with privacy policies.





Airbnb says that noise detectors are one of a number of solutions it allows hosts to deploy, to prevent noise concerns in their listings. However listings should inform visitors if they are deployed at a property and “clearly disclosed in the listing description”. They must also only be used in common areas or public spaces - and not in sleeping areas or bathrooms.





Robotic eavesdroppers are not allowed to broadcast or record conversations but they can send in the party police.

Although not available in New Zealand, in some countries the company offers a service to dispatch “responders” if noise complaints go on ignored.

It’s a solution that neighbours and absent property managers will be delighted about but may lead to guests feeling like naughty children. No music and lights out after 10pm.