The Philippines has flown under the radar for Kiwi travellers but is growing in popularity. Photo / Unsplash

It’s a sentiment felt across the industry. At Flight Centre, Air and Product Manager Jen Staples says Kiwis always love Asia but are searching for destinations that feel properly unfamiliar and less crowded.

Instead of Bali and Thailand, those seeking beach holidays are discovering the beauty of Phillippines, while South Korea is proving a hit with those willing to look past classic favourites like Japan.

Western Australia is also catching the attention of adventurous Kiwis.

“WA has never shouted for attention, but it’s getting it now,” says David Coombes, House of Travel’s chief executive. Yet, people aren’t just heading to Perth, Maargaret River and the Kimberley, but starting to explore Ningaloo Reef, Monkey Mia, Shark Bay, the Pilbara region and the Golden Outback.

Even our beloved Europe, which Kiwis flock to en masse every winter, is being explored more widely.

Kiwis are starting to explore further east in Europe, including spots like Albania. Photo / Unsplash

“Albania is the new hotspot,” says Coombes, describing it as the ‘new Croatia’ but cheaper. Staples agrees, noting a growing Kiwi interest in Portugal for its culture and value, while discerning travellers are skipping Santorini and Mykonos for islands like Paros and Naxos. for “laid-back, authentic experiences”.

Then there’s Central Asia. Both Coombes and Paul Ryan, CEO and Co-founder of Inspiring Vacations, see growing fascination with the Five Stans – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. “It’s a region where ancient Silk Road cities meet Soviet relics, dramatic mountain ranges and warm, proud cultures,” Ryan says. “For those who’ve ‘done’ Europe or Southeast Asia, it offers something truly different.”

Another destination quietly gaining momentum is Taiwan, something Coombes credits to its scenery, culture and food.

Active, immersive and meaningful travel takes priority

Our taste in destinations isn’t the only thing changing; how and why we travel has also shifted.

“Travellers are searching for deeper meaning in their adventures,” says Martin. “There’s a strong desire for connection – with local communities, nature, and themselves.”

He says interest is booming in G Adventures’ “Active” category, which includes hiking, trekking and cycling experiences. “Travellers want to switch off and connect with the world on a more physical level,” he reasoned.

House of Travel’s David Coombes agreed, saying walking holidays have become more popular, such as Spain’s Camino de Santiago.

David Coombes, CEO, House of Travel. Photo / House of Travel

In Europe, Staples said they’ve started to notice a preference for immersive, purpose-led experiences that linger longer and travel regionally within a place.

Ryan seconded this, saying many Kiwis don’t just want a change of scenery but perspective. “They’re looking beyond the big-name cities and seeking destinations that are harder to access independently.”

This doesn’t mean they skip bucketlist spots, Coombes adds, saying they’ll often combine iconic sights or destinations with lesser-known experiences.

Even the classic Fiji resort stay is being reimagined by some travellers. “In Fiji, we’ve seen interest spike for destinations like the Yasawa Islands,” Staples says, adding how it offers a “different experience from the traditional Denerau or Coral Coast options”.

Solo, guided and expert-led adventures are on the rise

The further we stray from the beaten track and the more helpful support can be. So, it’s little surprise all experts have seen stubbornly independent Kiwis embrace guided or expert-led travel, especially when solo.

However, this doesn’t have to look like hand-holding or overly scheduled trips, Ryan explained, saying: “Guided travel removes the guesswork while still delivering the sense of adventure travellers crave.”

Meanwhile, Martin said solo travel was a “fast-growing” trend as the fear of solo trips dissipates, especially amongst older travellers.

Solo travellers don't have to go it alone when exploring off the beaten track. Photo / G Adventures

Group travel is also becoming more purposeful. Staples says small group touring and small-ship cruises are allowing travellers to connect with like-minded people while getting the benefits of a guide. “Having a local presence with you really helps you understand the culture and destination,” she says.

But creating guided tours in truly remote spots such as Tajikistan or Turkmenistan involves serious groundwork, Ryan explains.

“We listen closely to what curious travellers are asking about and work with experienced, on-ground operators to assess each location for quality, safety, logistics, and cultural depth,” he says.

“If we know the roads are navigable, the local guides are exceptional, and the stories compelling, we’ll build an itinerary.”

It’s not just about the thrill of discovery, he adds, it’s about delivering quality experiences even in hard-to-reach places. “If we can create a seamless, enriching itinerary that maintains our standards – even somewhere far from the tourist trail – we’ll bring it to life.”

It’s these experiences that are often what make travel worthwhile, Staples adds.

“Straying from the beaten track allows the opportunity to become truly involved in a destination, its culture and its people,” she says, adding that it enabels us to craft life-long connections, memories, and experiences. “In my opinion, that is what travelling is all about.”

Jen Staples. Photo / Jen Staples

So what do the experts recommend for an “undiscovered adventure”? Each one had a standout experience to share: