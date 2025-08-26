Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwis seek off-the-beaten-path travel for deeper connections

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Group tours are a popular way to venture off the beaten track. Photo / Unsplash

Group tours are a popular way to venture off the beaten track. Photo / Unsplash

Forget the typical holiday haunts – Kiwis are craving new cultures, deeper connections and off-the-grid experiences. Travel Magazines Editor Sarah Pollok asks four industry insiders where we’re heading next and why.

Growing appetite for lesser-known gems

There’s no question Kiwis love to travel. However, where we want to go and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save