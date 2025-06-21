Advertisement
Kiwi chef Ben Bayly reveals what makes Kiwi cuisine truly unique

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chef Ben Bayly with a Akaroa salmon. Photo / Makoto Takaoka

Chef, TV presenter and proud champion of Kiwi kai, Ben Bayly chats to Herald Travel’s Sarah Pollok about NZ’s must-visit eateries, why travel is key for developing a good palate and more

As a chef, what NZ region has surprised you most?

This is a hard one, I feel

