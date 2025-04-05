“I remember thinking they were a bit cheeky, but I liked it,” Chloe says. “We started chatting, but Daz said they were planning to leave the island soon. You know how it goes when you’re travelling – you meet people, you have a great time, and then life takes you in different directions.”

Daz had no idea that his playful decision would lead him to the person he would eventually spend his life with. He and his friends had been travelling for a while, and like many backpackers, they were just going with the flow, when Chloe caught his attention.

Chloe and Daz said travel brought them together. Photo / Chloe McKellar

“When we showed up at the bar and saw ‘girls drink for free’ we went back and borrowed some friends boob tubes, make-up and skirts! The bar said, ‘fair play’ and we managed to drink for free,” Daz laughs at the memory.

“When I first met Chloe, I remember we hit it off straight away, being the last ones left on the dance floor dancing around a plastic drink bottle!”

They promised to catch up, though neither truly believed it would happen, until, by chance (or some might say fate), they unexpectedly bumped into each other on the side of the road back on the mainland.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw him again,” Chloe says. “I thought, ‘What are the chances?’ It was like something straight out of a movie. We ended up spending the next few days together in Bali before he moved on to Australia.”

Over the next year, Chloe and Daz stayed in touch through phone calls – Chloe from Melbourne, where she had settled after her time in Bali, and Daz, who was backpacking around Australia. Chloe remembers many of their conversations revolved around travel experiences and plans, slowly getting to know each other in the old-fashioned way. When Daz decided to visit Melbourne to see Chloe, they realised that the connection they had shared on Gili Island was a spark they wanted to explore. Since then, they’ve been inseparable.

“We’ve been together for over 16 years now,” Chloe says. “I can’t imagine where my life would have gone if I hadn’t gone to Gili Islands and met Daz. This is why I love working in the travel industry because exploring the world brings people together who would otherwise never have crossed paths.”

Young and in love, Chloe and Daz travelled back to Daz’ hometown of Brighton after spending another six months exploring Southeast Asia. Daz says that each destination added a new chapter to their love story.

“We learned a lot about each other during that time,” Daz says. “Travel forces you to be flexible, patient and work together as a team. And when you’re in a relationship, it’s an incredible bonding experience.”

Chloe and Daz outside Daz’s Mum’s house in Brighton, UK in 2010. Photo / Chloe McKellar

The couple agree that their shared travel experiences built the foundation of a strong partnership.

“We were both far from home, away from the familiar. But travel brings people closer in ways you don’t expect,” Chloe says. “We learnt to navigate challenges, get lost together, and share moments of discovery from tasting new street food to watching sunsets on remote islands.”

In 2016, Chloe brought Daz home to New Zealand. The couple quickly settled into life in Wellington, where they now run a moving business, VanMan, and have a puppy named Rufus. Despite being together for some time now, they never forget the serendipity of how they first met.

“Travel is life-changing. You meet people who become part of your journey, and you never know where it will lead. In our case, it led to a very happy life together.”