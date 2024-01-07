Kiss Bridge opened in December 2023. Photo / Sun Group, Facebook

From the Wall of Love in Paris to the Wanagiri Hidden Hills swing in Bali, people have long loved paying a visit to attractions that celebrate, well, love.

Now, couples or best friends have another spot to add to their list: Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc Island’s Sunset Town.

Opened on December 22, 2023, the bridge was designed by Italian architect Marco Casamonti in collaboration with Sun Group, one of Vietnam’s largest real estate developers.

Measuring 800m long, the Island’s newest attraction is comprised of two walkways that almost meet in the middle but have a 30cm gap between them; a distance that can easily be crossed for a hug or a kiss with someone standing on the other side.

There’s another reason for the unusual gap; it’s been built so the sun will set right between the gap every January 1, Sun Group stated.

Read More: 10 reasons to visit Vietnam this year.

The unusual design was allegedly inspired by Michelangelo’s fresco, The Creation of Adam, which can be found in the Sistine Chapel. In the painting, God and Adam reach towards one another with their fingers almost touching.

The Creation of Adam is a fresco painting by Italian artist Michelangelo which forms part of the Sistine Chapel's ceiling.

Another story Casamonti sought inspiration from was an old Vietnamese fairytale called the “Legend of Nguu Lang and Chuc Nu”, which describes two lovers who can only meet once a year on the O Thuoc Bridge due to the evil Jade Emperor.

The bridge has also taken inspiration from Golden Bridge in Sun World Ba Na Hills, Da Nang, which became a beloved tourist spot.

The People’s Committee of Phu Quoc said they hope Kiss Bridge will have the same appeal for visitors.

“We envision that the Kiss Bridge will put Phu Quoc on the global map, attracting travellers who wish to witness this exceptional architectural marvel first-hand, much like the awe-inspiring impact that the Golden Bridge has had on Vietnamese tourism,” said chairman Huynh Quang Hung.

By using cantilevers, each side of the bridge extends 25m out into space, seemingly unsupported, while the very tip of the bridge is made of clear glass, giving it an “invisible” quality.

However, powerful pylons keep the bridge, which weighs the equivalent of 40 busses, stable.

If Instagram is anything to go by, the new attraction has already been a hit with visitors, hundreds of whom have posted photos taken in front of the bridge, or of themselves leaning towards someone for a kiss.

A fashion show for wedding dresses has also been held on the bridge.