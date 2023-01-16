Bliss out at the new Alba Thermal Springs during a weekend escape to Victoria's Mornington Peninsula. Photo / C.McConville, Alba Hot Springs

Battling back-to-work blues and already plotting your next getaway? A long weekend jaunt across the Tasman is sure to put a spring in your step, writes Sara Bunny.

Whether you’re planning a romantic escape, a foodie adventure or some beachside relaxation, we all know Australia ticks the boxes for the perfect mini-break. The major cities are always buzzing, but if you’re looking for something different that’s still easily accessible, head for these scenic spots slightly out of town.

Dial up the romance

With its quaint streets, pretty gardens and cute-as-a-button cafes, Daylesford is big on country charm. About 90 minutes’ drive from Melbourne airport, getting there is a breeze, and its location in the Macedon Ranges means rugged vistas and fresh mountain air are all part of the package. Known as Victoria’s spa town, Daylesford and nearby Hepburn Springs also have a range of popular spots for a relaxing soak, followed by a luxurious massage or wellness treatment.

For the full countryside experience, stay at Dairy Flat Farm, where the gardens and beehives produce enough to keep the restaurant humming, bakers whip up fresh bread each day and six exclusive suites are on offer for the ultimate in relaxation. dairyflatfarmdaylesford.com.au

Enjoy a taste of the good life at Dairy Flat Farm, Daylesford. Photo / Dairy Flat Farm

An hour’s drive south of Naarm/Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula is another spa haven perfect for weekend bliss. Book in for a soak at the chic new Alba Thermal Springs and Spa, stroll the beaches and walking tracks, and go winery-hopping at the area’s renowned vineyards.

When it comes to designer digs to rest your head in Mornington, don’t miss the Jackalope Hotel. Here, you’ll find a range of luxe suites with vineyard views, two high-end restaurants, and a cocktail lounge surrounded by edgy art installations. jackalopehotels.com

Another top option for weekend wine tasting and country scenery is South Australia’s Barossa Valley. An hour’s drive north of Tarntanya/Adelaide, it’s one of Australia’s oldest wine regions, with about 80 cellar doors to wet your whistle. Treat yourself to a stay at The Louise, where you can take your pick from 15 luxurious villa-style suites, and while away the evening relaxing in your private courtyard or sipping shiraz by the fire. thelouise.com.au

Vine rows as far as the eye can see at Barossa Valley Estate, just one of the many popular wineries in the area. Photo / Simon Griffiths

Go back to nature

Get among dramatic mountain ranges, sweeping valleys and lush rainforest at Queensland’s Scenic Rim, rated in the top 10 of Lonely Planet’s “world’s best regions to travel” list in 2022. This is the sort of spot where you can feel fully immersed in nature’s grandeur, and as it’s also home to a slew of top growers and producers, foodies are also well catered for. Soak up the area’s rural beauty at Wander at the Overflow 1895, a cluster of five designer cabins (or “wanderpods”) surrounded by dense bushland on the shores of Lake Wyaralong. wander.com.au/locations/scenicrim

Kick back and enjoy the view from your designer pod at Wander at the Overflow 1895, in Queensland's Scenic Rim. Photo / Supplied

South of Hobart, Tasmania, Cygnet is a pretty country hamlet right in the middle of the state’s top apple, berry and cherry-growing region. Sink into the relaxed pace with a wander along the town’s arty main street, enjoy fresh-as local produce at the Port Cygnet Cannery restaurant, and stop by Pagan Cider to sample a range of top drops. Perched above native bush with coastal views out to Bruny Island, Cygnet’s Peppermint Ridge Retreat has two self-contained eco-studios where guests can kick back and unwind. peppermintridge.com.au

With epic scenery and plenty to do, nature-lovers should make a beeline for New South Wales’ Blue Mountains. About two hours’ drive from Sydney, this World Heritage-listed region has rugged sandstone tablelands, waterfalls and caves to explore, as well as the vast eucalypt forests that give the area its distinctive blue tinge. Head to Katoomba to see the famous Three Sisters Rock formation, and stop by Scenic World for an unforgettable cable car ride over the mountain vistas. At nearby Leura township, take in the historic Everglades House and Gardens, and top it off with a stroll at tranquil Leura Cascades.

Views across the Jamison Valley from Echo Point Lookout in Katoomba, Blue Mountains. Photo / Cassandra Hannagan

Relax in seaside style

Headed for Warrane/Sydney but looking for a change from the city scene? Look no further than the Central Coast, where you could be taking in national parks, quiet beaches, stunning walking tracks and scenic kayaking spots, just 90 minutes’ drive from the Big Smoke. Bouddi Coastal Walk is a winner for nature-lovers, and while you’re there, soak up some five-star treatment at Bells at Killcare boutique hotel. The beachside villas and cottages have an upscale Hamptons vibe, and the on-site restaurant is overseen by top UK chef Sean Connolly (who also has a big presence in NZ with his Auckland restaurants The Grill and Esther). bellsatkillcare.com.au

Swap Sydney's bustle for the manicured gardens and seaside serenity of Bells at Killcare, NSW. Photo / Supplied

Up near the border of Queensland and New South Wales, idyllic Cabarita Beach is a mere 25 minutes’ south of Gold Coast Airport and 40 minutes’ north of Byron Bay. It has a cute township and a long stretch of golden sand, as well as the super-stylish Halcyon House resort. Decked out in crisp white and smart navy, the resort offers 19 suites, a lavish spa, an award-winning restaurant, and a dreamy row of stripey sun loungers for sipping cocktails by the pool. halcyonhouse.com.au

Ultra-chic Halcyon House resort is just 25 minutes' drive from Gold Coast Airport. Photo / Supplied

