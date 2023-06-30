July school holidays: The South Island’s best family-friendly travel activities

Wrap up warm! The winter school holidays have arrived in the South Island! Photo / File

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter. With the July school holidays here and temperatures dropping rapidly we’ve rounded up the top activities and attractions around the South Island to keep you and the family busy over the long winter break.

Whether you’re a local to te Waipounamu or one of the many Kiwis flying south this winter, here are family activities to please come rain, shine or (hopefully) snow.

New, 10-person Doppelmayr cabs have arrived on the Queenstown Skyline, in time for the school holidays. Photo / Supplied

Queenstown

The snow may be slow to appear on the mountains at this favourite family skiing destination, however there’s plenty of winter activities to be found in Queenstown.

Queenstown Skyline Gondola Ride

The Skyline Gondola has had an upgrade, just in time for the holidays. Marking 35 years in operation 35 new, 10-person cabins have been installed ready to take you up to the best views in town. If you want a go at all-weather tobogganing, book tickets on the Queenstown Luge.

skyline.co.nz/en/queenstown/

Indoor action attractions

If weather takes a turn or snow conditions aren’t the best, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get some ‘sweet air’! Queenstown’s only indoor skydiving experience is open on Brecon Street, for ages 3+ iflynz.co.nz/

A raincheck on your outdoors plans doesn’t spell game over for your holiday plans, with indoor go karting at Red Oaks Drive, Frankton gameoverqueenstown.co.nz/

Peak skiing

Some of New Zealand’s most family friendly ski fields are only a short drive from Lake Wakatipu. Book in a ski lesson and hop on a ski bus to one of the local fields at Remarkables and Coronet Peak, or head to the Crown Ranges and Cardrona. cardrona.com/winter/

Hubble-bubble telescope: Hogwarts-like Art Centre Observatory. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch

A family-friendly city between the Canterbury pains and Port hills, Christchurch offers plenty of options for a winter visit with the kids.

Cooler still, International Antarctic Centre

Based out near Christchurch Airport and the International Antarctic Programmes, experience the wonders of the frozen continent without leaving Christchurch. Experience an ‘indoor blizzard’ or head out in a Hagglund snowmobile traversing an outdoors obstacle course.

iceberg.co.nz/

Make lines for the Christchurch Tramway

Christchurch has changed a lot, but this nostalgic attraction keeps rolling on. The trams with sightseeing and commentary run through the city. The tour can be ridden as a 50 minute loop or a hop-on, hop-off experience.

christchurchattractions.nz/christchurch-tram/

Star Gazing up the Arts Centre tower

The Observatory in the Christchurch Quad could be straight out of Harry Potter - but the evening telescope viewings are more Edwin Hubble than hubble bubble. The tower is open to the public with bookings, every Friday during winter. Kids go free.

artscentre.org.nz

Aircraft Adventures

The National Air Force Museum on the former airstrip in Wigram is a hangar full of fun. The School holidays programme offers a scavenger hunt and an opportunity to explore flight, from biplanes to hot air balloons.

https://airforcemuseum.co.nz/

The Smith Gallery: 100 Otago faces in the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin

The heart of Otago is a great launchpad for a family holiday, or visiting relatives to plan a trip with the kids.

Holidays on ice

The Dunedin Ice Stadium is a wintry all-weather activity for every age. This school holidays the rink is running beginners courses and a bumper-filled winter childrens’ programme. From July 10, kids can try their hand at skating, curling and dodgem.

dunedinicestadium.co.nz/

Time (and space) for museum trip

The Otago Museum in Great King Street offers a scientastic window into the natural world, engineering and the cosmos. The New Zealand International Science Festival is currently running. There are special events being run throughout the holidays, with everything from a pyjama party in the exhibits to a performance on the nature of poo. Bookings a must. Or scan the 100-faces at the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum.

otagomuseum.nz

Rail days

Setting off from the majestic Dunedin Railway Station the Dunedin Railways has a range of winter day trips from downtown out into Otago. The Inlander takes you to Taieri River Gorge and the Victorian is a day-trip out to Oamaru, past the Moeraki boulders.

dunedinrailways.co.nz

Join a Biggles Bear hunt at Omaka over the winter school holidays. Photo / Supplied

Nelson and Marlborough

A Nelson classic

Nelson’s Classic Cars Museum has something to please everyone. Even when the weather looks indecisive, it’s an indoor option that will get motors running. worldofwearableart.com/ & https://nelsonclassiccarmuseum.nz/

Marlborough’s flying circus

The airfield at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre is a family pleaser with a collection of vintage aircraft and permanent exhibitions on warplanes. This summer the museum is running a “Biggles the Bear” scavenger hunt. The tour aimed at younger aviators 5-9 years old, runs Tuesdays and Thursdays during the July holidays.

omaka.org.nz/

Central Otago

Astral ice skates

All winter long Tekapo Springs will be welcoming skaters to their outdoor, international-sized ice rink. With the days getting shorter and opportunities for stargazing growing longer, the nearby Dark Sky Project offers guided astronomy experiences from Mt John and an all-day ‘Dark Sky Experience’ in the indoor astronomy centre, for those with early bedtimes. tekaposprings.co.nz darkskyproject.co.nz/

Ski orienteering

With the arrival of ski season at Snow Farm, Wanaka’s home for cross country skiing, there is a special event for those wanting to have a go at New Zealand’s “unofficial” Ski Orienteering Championships on 7-8 July. A scavenger hunt for all ages and abilities learning to get about on skis. On Monday 10 July the search continues with a Teddy Bear Hunt, from 11.30am

Bill Richardson Transport World is a marvel. Photo / Neat Places

Fiordland and Southland

Transport World

In the 15,000 square-metre collection of automobiles is a lot of room for fun. All July the Bill Richardson Transport world is running school holiday events with the opportunity to play cops and robbers, take part in a car-chase or two and create giant LEGO motors.

transportworld.co.nz

