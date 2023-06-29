Plan ahead these holidays so every family member remains happy.

Families planning to travel during the July school holidays have been warned to take certain steps to minimise issues.

Airlines are preparing for a bump in demand during the two weeks of school holidays as families take the opportunity to travel around New Zealand and internationally.

Air New Zealand has taken several measures to minimise the chance of travel chaos ahead of the holidays.

In addition to adding 45,000 seats compared to the same period last year, the airline has warned travellers about steps they can take for ‘smooth sailing’.

The airline has offered four tips for travellers.

Tip 1: Double check details

Date, name, and destination; make sure you check these details on your booking, according to the airline. As, if these are incorrect or you mistake the flight time, you can face challenges at the airport.

“Double check the personal details on your booking are correct to avoid any airport hold-ups,” the airline suggested.

Tip 2: Get plugged in

Many airlines have dedicated apps. These may seem like an overcomplication (who needs yet another app on their phone?) however, it can come in handy while travelling.

Not only do they hold all your booking data in one place but they will also receive any alerts or updates to your flight.

For this reason, Air New Zealand suggests travellers: “Download the Air NZ mobile app and subscribe to its Travel Alert service to keep up to date on the go”.

Tip 3: Don’t cut it close

One easy way to minimise stress (especially when travelling as a whānau) is to give yourself extra time.

You may know how long it takes to get to the airport, check-in and pass security, but this often takes longer when travelling in a group and during a busy time.

“Allow plenty of time to get to the airport and through security as it can take a little longer than usual,” said the airline, adding that people checking in winter gear can slow processes down even further.

Tip 4: Plan for wild weather

The weather gets wild in winter, which can lead to disruptions and delays, whether you’re flying, driving or waiting in the ski line.

Fortunately, travel insurance can save a major headache when things go awry.

“As always, book travel insurance to ensure you’re protected in the event of a weather-related disruption [which can be more frequent in the winter months!],” the airline cautioned.