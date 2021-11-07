Jetstar seat sale jumps the gun on Australian travel with Transtasman fares

Jetstar expects Kiwis to be hopping the ditch from February next year. Photo / Will Waters, Unsplash

Jetstar expects Kiwis to be hopping the ditch from February next year. Photo / Will Waters, Unsplash

Budget air carrier Jetstar has revealed when it expects Kiwis to be hopping the ditch again, with a huge airfare sale on Australian flights for February.

Along with a domestic seat sale, the Australian airline has launched a raft of nine international routes on offer to from $129.The delayed Auckland to the Gold Coast direct fare, which was launched as part of the original Transtasman bubble.

Travel periods vary per route but the first connections are on sale for early February to July 2022.

From midnight tonight 85000 seats go on sale across the Jetstar network. These include domestic fares, with flights from $25. Aucklanders hopefully enjoying newly won freedoms will be able to fly direct to Christchurch, Dunedin Wellington and Queenstown - from $25-$50 one way.

International travel will be subject to more strict regulation by the airline, which insists all passengers over 12 (without an exemption) will be required to be fully vaccinated.

"Before booking, customers should check the latest government travel requirements for New Zealand and their destination," says the release.

The Fares

Auckland to Christchurch from $25^

Auckland to Dunedin from $39^

Auckland to Wellington from $25^

Auckland to Queenstown from $50^

Christchurch to Wellington from $25^

Wellington to Queenstown from $39^



Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $139^

Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129^

Auckland to Sydney from $139^

Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $139^

Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129^

Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $199^

Queenstown to Sydney from $199^

Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $189^

Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129^

Jetstar club members will have advanced access to the sale, from midday.