The Jetstar A320 to Rarotonga offloaded luggage in favour of extra fuel, last week. Photo / Phillip Capper, CC2

Jetstar passengers arriving in the Cook Islands last week were disappointed to learn that their luggage had been left behind in Auckland.

Travellers on Tuesday’s JQ129 said that it was “hugely frustrating” to be left without checked bags and there would be no chance of being reunited with them for at least two days.

“A huge amount of luggage didn’t arrive with passengers,” wrote one traveller to the Cook Islands Holiday Hub social media group. Those arriving in Rarotonga on Tuesday said there were about 50 passengers affected by luggage still in Auckland.

Reihana Meha from Hawke’s Bay was among the passengers affected. Having still had no news of her luggage and having been unable to lodge a claim with the airline, she is due to return tomorrow.

“We have tied getting through to their 0800 number but that just goes around in circles,” she told the Herald.

Having arrived in Rarotonga shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, Meha said the airport service desk was inundated by passengers trying to work out what happened to their bags.

On Friday the airline told the Cook Islands News that some passengers’ luggage could not be loaded due to predicted weather conditions.

The rough operating conditions meant that some bags were not loaded on to the A320 service from Auckland in favour of extra fuel.

Why do airlines leave some bags behind?

The remote location of the Cook Islands and lack of alternate airports to divert to mean that planes must sometimes regauge weight in favour of fuel.

When adverse conditions are predicted additional fuel is taken on to give flights enough range to divert, sometimes flying back to New Zealand.

Previously some Auckland to Rarotonga services have had to divert back to Auckland after strong winds aborted landings.

In June 2021 passengers on Air New Zealand NZ942 became a six-hour flight to nowhere after it turned back to Auckland, unable to land in strong crosswinds in Rarotonga.

It is not uncommon for checked luggage to be left behind when it is deemed that additional range or fuel is needed to complete a route.

During the launch of Air New Zealand’s inaugural NZ1 route many passengers arriving in Auckland were unhappy to learn that their bags had not been loaded on the 19-hour flight.

How do airlines decide which bags are not loaded on planes?

Airlines rarely share their policy of whose luggage is prioritised for loading.

In the case of a recalibration it is the airline which must decide whose luggage will fly, rather than ground handling agents.

Protocol for overweight services vary. In some cases they favour the luggage of booked groups over individuals, cabin class and standing with an airline’s loyalty programme can also play a factor.

Ultimately it is the pilot or captain of the aircraft which has to approve any changes to cargo, passengers or luggage for weight purposes.

Longer-range services, with few alternate airports to divert to, such as trans Pacific services, are at increased risk having to offload luggage in favour of fuel and range.

This can be extremely inconvenient, especially on less frequently served routes.

Some of the affected passengers on JQ129 were still waiting for luggage on Friday, with the next Jetstar service not due until Saturday.

“We know how annoying and inconvenient this must be for those affected and we’re sorry for the time it’s taken to deliver their bags,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

“Our customer team is working to deliver their bags as soon as possible and is reaching out to apologise and support those affected.”