The Jetstar Airbus A320s will be replaced with A321neos for the Auckland Brisbane route. Photo / Grant Bradley

The Jetstar Airbus A320s will be replaced with A321neos for the Auckland Brisbane route. Photo / Grant Bradley

Jetstar has boosted capacity on its transtasman network by introducing new neo aircraft for flights from Auckland to Brisbane.

The new Airbus A321neo LRs, which began running between Auckland and Brisbane today, have 46 more seats than the existing A320 aircraft.

This will increase the route capacity by 80,000 seats this year; something the airline needed due to the increased demand, said Jetstar’s head of New Zealand, Shelley Musk.

“The added capacity follows strong demand for flights between Auckland and Brisbane, with our schedule set to increase from one return service per day to up to eleven return services per week from April.”

Musk said the neo aircraft would provide, not just extra seats but “low-fare seats”.

Compared to the previous A320s, the new aircraft is also more fuel efficient, using 20 per cent less fuel, which reduces emissions. An additional fuel tank also increases the possible flight distance by about 6482km.

Jetstar's A321neo LR can carry 232 passengers 5400km. Image / Supplied

Jetstar operates a daily return service between Auckland and Brisbane but will increase capacity to up to 11 return services per week from April in response to “strong demand” from travellers.

This will put Jetstar on par with Air New Zealand in terms of frequency. Currently, Air New Zealand operates “more than 10 flights per week from Auckland to Brisbane” on an A321neo, according to the airline’s website.

Read More: Is the ‘golden era’ of cheap flights returning this year?

However, when it comes to price, it appears Jetstar has the edge. Currently, Jetstar is advertising flights from Auckland to Brisbane from as low as $182 one way.

As of reporting, prices online appear to fluctuate between $190 and $335 but are almost always the cheapest offering, only beaten occasionally by China Airlines.

The airline claims it will add 150,000 seats to its transtasman network this year, and expects it to not just meet pre-pandemic operations but exceed it by almost 40 per cent.