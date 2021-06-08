Jetstar gives away $5000 in flights to mark New Zealand anniversary

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans reacts to the quarantine-free bubble announcement and reveals plans for more flights across the Tasman. Video / Supplied

Thomas Bywater is a writer and digital producer for Herald Travel

Reaching the milestone and 12 years in the skies over New Zealand, an Australian budget air carrier is celebrating with a $5000 giveaway and flight sale for budget savvy Kiwis.

Jetstar's domestic New Zealand services turn 12 on June 10, and to mark this anniversary they will be turning a central Auckland station into a flight themed treasure hunt.

Tomorrow morning from 6am, the airline has told Kiwis to keep their eyes peeled for Jetstar planes on advertisements in Newmarket station.

Flight vouchers of between $50 and $500 can be redeemed by scanning QR codes, hidden on the underside of planes.

After a year that put many travel companies and air carriers on the ropes, the airline says it has even more reason to celebrate Jetstar's longevity.

"After a tough year for many, it's great to be able to celebrate this milestone with our customers and continue to help boost tourism in the cities we fly to and, with our great low fares, help family and friends connect more often," said Jetstar Group CEO, Gareth Evans.

If central Auckland is a bit of a diversion from your normal flight path, there will also be an online seat sale which anyone can get involved in.

Look up! Jetstar has hidden $5000 in fares throughout this Auckland trainstation. Photo / Supplied

From 12am tomorrow morning until 11.59pm on Sunday 14 June, there will be bargain fares both domestically and transtasman.

Club Jetstar members will have early access to these seats from, midday today.

Fares on sale include $129 one-way fares on the new Auckland and Christchurch routes to Gold Coast Coolangatta.

After the longest pause in operations ending 1 July last year, and several suspensions amid local Covid alert levels, the Qantas-owned carrier is delighted to be back flying domestically. The return of quarantine-free routes to Australia is also a reason to celebrate.

Evans hopes Jetstar will be flying over New Zealand for many more years to come, "helping more Kiwis and visitors from around the world experience all that the country has to offer.

Treasure hunt: Jetstar has hidden $5000 in flight vouchers on QR codes. Photo / Supplied

Jetstar birthday fares

● Auckland to Christchurch from $25* one way

● Auckland to Dunedin from $40* one way

● Auckland to Queenstown from $55* one way

● Auckland to Wellington from $32* one way

● Christchurch to Wellington from $25* one way

● Wellington to Queenstown from $50* one way

● Auckland to Sydney from $139* one way

● Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way

● Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

● Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way

● Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

● Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

● Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $169* one way

● Queenstown to Sydney from $169* one way

● Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $169* one way

For more details visit jetstar.com