When it comes to flying a private jet, it’s no surprise Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style — but perhaps not like this. Video / Jennifer Lopez via Instagram

Comfort is key when it comes to sitting on a plane for hours, which is why we all reach for our favourite jersey or stretchy pants before boarding a flight.

The same goes for celebrities, although, their version is eye-wateringly expensive and extremely chic.

Photos of actress Jennifer Lopez walking to a flight in her pyjamas prove she's just like us normal folk, except for some small details, like the fact that it's a private plane and her PJs cost upwards of $2400.

In a recent Instagram video, JLo showed followers what travelling is like for the star as she strutted across the tarmac. According to New York Post, she was decked out in a pair of men's silk hummingbird-print pyjamas by Nahmias and six-inch Gucci platform heels.

The star's airport outfit looks glam but doesn't come cheap. Photo / Instagram

Stylish? Yes. Cheap? Not at all.

Although, if you were tempted to pick up a set yourself, you're out of luck; the long-sleeve set is sold out, however, you can still purchase the top in a short-sleeve version in white or black for around $1090 with black bottom for $1400.



To complete the look, she donned a pair of large gold hoop earrings ($800) and a hot pink Valentino "One Stud" crossbody bag which costs a cool $4470.

One item that could be in the realm of possibility for fans was her glasses; a pair from Australian label Quay which cost just $70.

As far as the actual outfit goes, loose, floaty clothing is an excellent option. Not only is it comfortable while sitting or lying down, but can also allow for a little bloating, which is very common on longer flights.

A small carry-on bag is great for keeping your essential items nearby and while the gold hoop earrings aren't necessary, it doesn't hurt to be a little stylish while catching a flight.

One item we would stay away from, however, is JLo's towering Gucci platform heels. Not only are high heels notoriously uncomfortable, but they also pose an emergency risk both during regular boarding/disembarkation and if you had to quickly move for an actual emergency.