Japan Airlines was forced to transfer a group of athletes on to a new flight because their weight posed a potential safety risk.

The airline arranged a special flight for the passengers to ensure their weight was distributed around the aircraft safely, local media reported.

Every day, planes take rugby players, weightlifters and other typically heavy athletes around the world with ease. However, 27 sumo wrestlers presented a much bigger challenge.

The team of wrestlers were heading to the southern Island of Amami Oshima to compete in a competition. Athletes were booked to fly there from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Osaka’s Itami Airport.

However, on Thursday night, airline officials realised the wrestlers would weigh almost double the ‘average passenger weight’ - 120 kilograms instead of 70kg.

Japan’s national sport of sumo wrestling is replete with religious symbolism. Photo / 123rf

Unlike some sports, sumo wrestling does not have a minimum weight for competitors, but since a larger build and weight can be an advantage, professional athletes tend to be heavier.

One option was to operate a larger plane. However, Amami Oshima’s airport did not have a runway large enough to support a larger aircraft.

Of the 27 wrestlers, 14 were put on to an additional flight provided especially for them. A new flight was also arranged to fly the wrestlers home after the tournament.

A Japan Airlines representative said operating a special flight due to weight restrictions was “extremely unusual”, regional newspaper Minami-Nippon Shimbun reported.

The airline identified the potential safety risk while making the flight plan, which all airlines do ahead of departure.

According to Amami City’s website, the sumo competition was the Reiwa 5 Special National Athletic Meet Sumo Competition, which ran from October 13 to October 15 at the Amami City Naze Sports Park Sun Dome.

While the island only has a population of around 100,000, it’s famous for sumo wrestling.

Sumo wrestling is the national sport of Japan, where it originated. Currently, it is the only country that practices the sport professionally.