Firefighters arrive in the flooded village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo / AP, Luca Bruno

Travellers have been told to limit travel in northern Italy due to catastrophic floods that have killed several people and forced thousands from their homes.

More than 20 rivers in the region of Emilia-Romagna have burst their banks after heavy rainfall and submerged towns in the region.

The tourist board of Bologna, the region’s capital, has encouraged residents to travel only for essential reasons.

In the UK, the government has issued a travel warning related to the Italian floods. Travellers are being urged to check the state of the region before travelling and to follow local authorities’ advice.

New Zealand has not changed its travel advisory for Italy, which sits at level 2 of 4 and advises New Zealanders to “exercise increased caution”.

The Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix was scheduled for this weekend but has been called off.

Are flights and trains still running?

According to the latest flight information, flights to and from Bologna Airport are still departing on schedule, Euronews reports. However, some of Italia Rail’s services have experienced delays, restrictions and cancellations.

Travellers have criticised airlines for not providing the option to reschedule flights or get a refund.

“Flying to #Bologna with BA. My host’s home is flooded. Can I cancel or will you find an excuse?” one traveller posted to Twitter, tagging British Airways.

“British Airways are refusing to refund £1518 paid for flights to Bologna today,” another added. “At least 8 people dead and 13,000 evacuated from the area due to flooding but we’re still expected to travel there for a holiday. Thoughts with everyone suffering in the region.”

Those who visit the region will have a very limited experience, as many major attractions have been damaged or closed by the floods.

Ravenna, a popular tourist town, is “unrecognisable” after flood damage, Mayor Michele de Pascale told a local radio outlet.

What about the rest of Italy?

The region of Emilia-Romagna has experienced the worst of the storm but Marche and Tuscany have been placed under amber alert by the government and are experiencing heavy rainfall.

Rome and Naples have received yellow weather warnings.

Italy isn’t alone in its flooding woes. Authorities in northern Croatia and northwestern Bosnia have announced a state of emergency.