Couples will recieve 2000 simply by getting married in the Italian region of Lazio. Photo / Unsplash

Getting married can be an expensive affair, especially if you plan a destination wedding.

However, couples looking to tie the knot could be paid for the pleasure if they choose the right location.

After being hit hard by the pandemic, an Italian tourism board for the region Lazio (which includes Rome) has launched a fund giving people a free €2,000 to spend on their wedding.

Just 9,000 couples have wed in Lazio since the pandemic began, compared to more than 15,000 in 2019, reported local media.



To help stimulate the industry, €10 million (NZ$15.9 million) has been allocated to the "In Lazio with Love" scheme.

President of Lazio, Nicola Zingarettie said the investment was necessary as a way to support a sector suffering from the economic crisis.

"We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage."

Both Italians and tourists can apply until the end of January 2023 or when the fund is used up.

Even those who have already tied the knot this year can apply for the money by providing a maximum of five receipts, from February 28.

Lazio's tourism councillor, Valentina Corrado said it was time to bring the industry back to life. "The whole wedding chain has suffered economically during the last two years," she said.

"Let's relaunch a sector that has been on hold for a long time.

To get the grant, couples must get married in the Lazio region. This includes Rome, Viterbo, Tivoli, Latina and Bracciano. The money must be also spent on Lazio-based wedding services like venues, catering, planners and photographers.