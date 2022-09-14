Tourism New Zealand has launched its first global campaign in two years. Video / Tourism NZ

Tourism New Zealand has launched its first global campaign in two years. Video / Tourism NZ

The new report found most Kiwis planned to travel within the next year. Photo / Supplied

Most Kiwis plan to travel within the next 12 months according to a new study from Intrepid Travel.

As the cost of living (and travelling) continues to rise, Kiwis don't plan on giving up travel, with 85 per cent reporting to have planned a trip for the next 12 months.

Results come from the Intrepid Travel Index; a comprehensive report which combines Intrepid's owned insights and externally commissioned research of more than 1000 New Zealanders.

Domestic still strong

International travel is not as cheap or seamless as the golden pre-pandemic days. So, it makes sense that 29 per cent of Kiwis plan to travel overseas in the next year, while 56 per cent intend to travel domestically.

Where Kiwis most want to visit

Surprisingly, the place Kiwis most wanted to travel around was New Zealand. Australia followed in second place.

Turkey was ranked third; up from sixth place in the 2019 list.

Vietnam and Morocco remained favourites, after being rated highly in 2019 and making the top five this year.

Italy claimed the top 'bucket list destination', followed by the US and Egypt.

Photo / Supplied

Pandemic fears won't hinder travel plans

The pandemic may influence day-to-day life but 72 per cent of Kiwis said it wouldn't stop them from taking a trip.

However, 52 per cent said they were conscious of catching Covid-19, and almost a third (30 per cent) said they would change how they travel as a result. This included choosing off-the-beaten-track adventures in more quiet destinations.

Almost a third (29 per cent) said they would travel to countries if they had high vaccination rates.

Kiwis love going it alone

Kiwis aren't scared of a bit of adventure and more than two-thirds (67 per cent) said they would consider travelling solo.

As for why people wouldn't travel anytime soon, people blamed concerns about safety (83 per cent), language barriers (49 per cent) and feeling lonely (39 per cent).

Split by gender, women were more worried about safety (90 per cent) compared to men (75 per cent). While just 31 per cent of men were concerned about knowing where to go or what to do, this worried 48 per cent of women.

Wellness on the mind

Improving wellbeing was a motivation to book a holiday for almost half (44 per cent) of Kiwis surveyed and 60 per cent said travel positively impacted their mental health.

Other benefits included a new lease on life (73 per cent), less stress and burnout (62 per cent) and a deeper connection to nature (49 per cent).

In terms of sustainability, 87 per cent said they were likely to choose sustainable travel options for their next trip

The Intrepid Travel Index was in-field in August 2022 and surveyed 1,006 participants who national represented New Zealanders by age, gender and state.