Insider's guide to Whangārei Heads

On the other side of the peninsula, Ocean Beach is well known to surfers. Photo / Whangarei District Council

Take a peek into Whangārei Heads, its unique features and must-try activities with Jo Woollacott, a yoga teacher and owner of holistic yoga retreat, WHY Retreat in Whangārei Heads

Jo Woollacott is a yoga teacher and owner of holistic yoga retreat, Why Retreat in Whangārei Heads. Photo / Supplied

I find visitors are always surprised by the beauty and diversity of the scenery in Whangārei Heads, and often vow to return to give themselves more time to explore everything the area has to offer.

Your first glimpse of the landscape and sparkling harbour of Whangārei Heads comes at the top of the Brynderwyns, on the drive north from Auckland, or, better still, from the air as you come into land at Whangārei Airport.

Hiking Mt Manaia and the Te Whara Track, with their otherworldly volcanic spires, are undoubtedly the better-known highlights of this scenic area, and many lesser-known tracks accommodate all levels of fitness.

Mt Manaia boasts otherworldly volcanic spires and is a well-known highlight of Whāngārei Heads. Photo / 123rf

If beaches are your happy place, pack a picnic and head to Smugglers Cove, named for the promise of cave treasure. This protected curve of white sand is accessed by the Smugglers Bay Loop Track, where you can indulge in World War II history at the gun emplacements and take in the stunning views all the way to the Coromandel and Great Barrier Island from Busby Head, found at the entrance to the harbour.

This protected curve of Smugglers Cove is accessed by the Smugglers Bay Loop Track. Photo / Northland NZ

On the other side of the peninsula, Ocean Beach is well known to surfers and links an unbroken stretch of isolated beach at Kauri Mountain with the Te Whara ridge for Te Araroa trail hikers.

Keep your eyes and ears open as you explore Whangārei Heads; you are bound to spot one of the many native birds that live here. Kiwi and other species have been reintroduced by Backyard Kiwi, with the help of an active local community keeping the area predator-free.

You can also explore underwater during one of the free snorkel days hosted at the Whangārei Harbour Marine Reserve. For something completely different, join Jump off a Cliff adventure group for an abseiling experience and enjoy breath-taking views from a mountain top.

Despite its remote location, the heads is only 30 minutes drive from Whangārei and has plenty of options for B&B-style accommodation, a DoC hut at Peach Cove and my own WHY Yoga Retreat, where your stay includes vegetarian food, yoga, meditation and guided hiking.

Plan now for the upcoming Whangārei Heads Easter Arts Trail. This annual event showcases the eclectic collection of artists who live in the area. Many offer their work for sale from their homes year-round to provide a lasting memory of your visit.

