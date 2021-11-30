Inside Barbados, World's newest republic: goodbye Queen Elizabeth hello Rhianna

Barbados: The World's Newest Republic. Photo / Anthony Ingham, Unsplash

Thomas Bywater is a writer and digital producer for Herald Travel

On Monday the Caribbean island of Barbados swapped Queen Elizabeth II for national hero Rhianna as the world's newest republic.

After 395 years the other side of the Atlantic has formally removed the British Crown as the head of state.

It is the biggest step for self determination since the country gained independence in 1966.

In a ceremony at the capital Bridgetown prime minister Mia Mottley and president Dame Sandra Mason formally oversaw the transition to a republic within the Commonwealth.

HRH the Prince of Wales was in attendance as the Queen's representative.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, left, and President of Barbados, seated, honor Rihanna as a National Hero. Photo / Getty Images

Musician Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty was also given freedom of the island in the newly created role of 'national hero'.

Born in Saint Michael the pop-star and businesswoman has been a spokesperson for the island on the international stage.

The musician was named official ambassador for the island in 2018.

Rhianna isn't the only famous name with a connection to the beachy Caribbean nation.

George Washington House was home to the US president and his brother Lawrence, two decades before leading the American revolution.

Carlisle Bay, Georgetown, Barbados. Photo / Kathryn Maingot, Unsplash

There's a long association with republicanism however the last time a Barbadian tried to break with the British Crown was an African-born slave called Bussa in 1816.

The rebellion was crushed but Bussa still lives on in popular Barbadian culture and emancipation statues in Bridgetown and St Michael.

In the 1600s it was better known for piracy and wild pigs rather than the turquoise water and palm beaches.

The capital city quickly became known as Holetown or 'The Hole' as a hideout for privateers where property and people disappeared when offloaded off ships.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales departs, Barbados. Photo / Getty Images

Known as England's gateway to the new word, it was also the gateway to something uglier: the Slave Trade.

In the national rum and sugar museums names can still be read from slave ledgers.

95 per cent of the population are the descendants of African slaves brought to the West Indies and Americas.

Barbados formally ended slavery in 1826, eight years before the rest of the British Empire. Probably in no small part due to the rebellions

By the time Barbados gained independence in 1966, it was not rum or sugar but tourism that was the number one industry.

If you're looking for a taste of Barbados national dishes include spicy Cou-cou and flying fish, which you'll not find outside of the Caribbean, or pudding and souse, with salted pig and sweet potatoes.

Cou-cou is a savoury steamed cake made from cornmeal starch and okra.

Barbadian-British chef, Jason Howard, calls it a "national dish and has the respect of both young and old generations", perfect for soaking up spicy stews.

Last year the islands pitched themselves towards a younger, digital savvy kind of traveller. Introducing the "12-month Barbados welcome stamp", the country created a work and travel visa for digital nomads.

Not far from Mustique and the Grenadines, today it's a destination which is as popular with sporting royalty such as Tiger Woods as actual royalty.