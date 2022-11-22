'This city is insane.' The $26 meal from a Queenstown food mall. Photo / Supplied

Queenstown got a taste of peak business this weekend as, after three years’ delay, 12000 runners descended on Wakatipu.

But there were signs that Otago hospitality was straining under the weight of hungry runners. Some were shocked by the prices.

“This is $26 in Queenstown from a food court. This city is insane,” said one tourist, who noticed the mark-up.

The rice dish and a side of cola left him with little change at the recently opened food court in O’Connells Queenstown Mall.

Although he told the Herald he was willing to pay, he was shocked at how far his money went in Queenstown. Particularly on supposedly ‘budget’ options.

“I think I was more surprised by how small it was” said the runner who had come from Dunedin to compete in the 10km race. Having posted the image to Twitter, he had over 600 side with him.

The Queenstown Marathon can only go ahead under Alert Level 1. Photo / Ross Mackay

He had expected it to be super busy downtown, following the event. However there were signs hospitality was also facing shortages, adding to the pressures.

“There were signs on stores about reduced capacity (hours) and asking people to be patient with the service and a lot of ‘we are hiring signs’,” he said.

The Queenstown Marathon returned for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, with sold-out competitions projected to bring $20 million to the city over the weekend.

14 per cent of entries were from overseas, according to the event organisers. It was a perfect stress test for restaurants anticipating the first summer of open borders and a very busy Christmas period.

Runners knew that looking for food downtown would be a bun fight, with Queenstown close to capacity. However it appears that staffing shortages made issues worse.

The refurbished O'Connels Mall in Queenstown was opened this month. Photo / Handout, Skyline Enterprises Queenstown

Blue Kanu’s owner Karen Hattaway told the Otago Daily Times his restaurant had been booked for months.

“There’s just nothing. We’re jam-packed, it’s game on.”

Other hospitality groups were concerned about the challenges that lay ahead, with indicators of a huge summer inbound. Labour shortages were exacerbating costs for visitors on top of underlying inflation.

The legacy of closed borders has left a shortage of short-term work for restaurants but a lack of housing has also made it hard to meet demands. Lou McDowell, co-owner of Queenstown restaurant Flame, told the ODT offering accommodation to employees was the only way they could get enough staff to operate.

The O’Connells food court Eatspace, owned by the Skyline Enterprises, was newly opened this month.

The revamped mall also features the newly opened “T Galleria”, containing 120 brands within the 1800 metre-square space, including Ralph Lauren & Gucci Beauty.

Representatives of Queenstown’s regional tourism organisation said they weren’t aware of higher prices than anywhere else in New Zealand.

The company were contacted for comment.



