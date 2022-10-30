The woman was quickly identified by the 7 million followers she shared the video with. Video / Katie Sigmond via Snapchat

The woman was quickly identified by the 7 million followers she shared the video with. Video / Katie Sigmond via Snapchat

A TikTok influencer has been prosecuted after filming herself hitting golf balls into the Grand Canyon.

According to a statement from Grand Canyon Park Service, the event occurred on October 26 near Mather Point.

"On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident," they wrote on their official Facebook page.

The individual responsible was not named but the woman has been recognized as Katie Sigmond, a 20-year-old from California.

Sigmond has around 7 million followers on TikTok according to the New York Post but ironically, it's this fame that led to her prosecution.

After posting the video, Sigmond allegedly received backlash and removed it from her account but not before people shared it on other platforms.

The young influencer was identified after posting a video on her social media profile. Photo / Reddit

Just one day later, people handed over her identity to the authorities.

"Members of the public helped identify the individual's social media account," said Grand Canyon Law Enforcement. Charges and a court appearance Sigmond are pending.

"Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'" they said, adding that it was both illegal and dangerous.

"Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below."

While some people saw the humour in the video, most said she should receive a harsh punishment.

"These people should be banned from the national park system," wrote one person on Reddit, where the video was republished.

"Everyone gets the right to the national parks but if they are stupid, they get a ten-year ban," another added.

Some joked that the punishment for throwing something into the canyon should be the impossible task of retrieving it.

"I'd say no fine and make them find the club," one person wrote.

Not everyone was surprised at the antics.

"Appalling, selfish behavior," wrote one person.

"That's influencers for you," another added.

If Sigmond was worried about the charges, one could not tell from her Instagram account. On October 30, the young woman posted a photo of her posing in New York City.

"Running from the feds?" quipped one person.