Asia and Europe lead with the highest representation on the list, featuring 16 and 17 properties, respectively.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels annual list has aimed to celebrate best-in-class hospitality from the world’s leading hotels since its launch in 2023.

Huka Lodge is located 300m from Huka Falls and sits on the banks of the Waikato River. Founded as a fishing camp by Alan Pye in 1924, Huka Lodge was transformed into a luxury retreat in 1984.

It closed its doors in May 2024 as it worked on major renovations, which coincided with its 100-year milestone.

READ MORE: Huka Lodge’s $25m renovation: A stunning new era of luxury in Taupō

Over the years, it has become known as the “grande dame of luxury lodges” in New Zealand, drawing royalty and celebrities like Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Mick Jagger.

Sunday Travel, March 16 2025. Huka Lodge renovation. Photos / George Apostolidis

Huka Lodge is now owned by Australia’s Baillie Lodges, which also has Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island in its portfolio. Southern Ocean Lodge ranked 68 in the World’s Best list, and won the American Express Travel “One To Watch” Award.

READ MORE: A Stay At Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island Defines Subtle, Delightful Luxury With Local Flavour

Like Huka Lodge, Southern Ocean Lodge also recently underwent major refurbishment. It was razed to the ground in the catastrophic bushfires of January 2020, which burned up to 19 million hectares of land.

Baillie Lodges chief executive officer Michael Crawford said he and the teams at Southern Ocean Lodge and Huka Lodge were delighted to have been included in the first 51-100 awards as an extension of the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive this global recognition and are very proud for two of our most iconic, recently reopened luxury lodges from across the Baillie Lodges collection to stand alongside some of the world’s most revered and applauded properties,” Crawford said.

Varsha Anjali is a journalist in the lifestyle team at the Herald. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, travel and more.