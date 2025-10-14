Huka Lodge ranked 88th on the World's Best list, becoming the first - and so far only - New Zealand accommodation to achieve this recognition. Photo / George Apostolidis
Seven months after a $25 million refurbishment, Huka Lodge in Taupō has been named in the acclaimed The World’s 50 Best Hotels 51-100 list for 2025.
The luxury lodge ranked 88th on the list, becoming the first – and so far only – New Zealand accommodation to achieve this recognition.The top 50 on the list, which are currently unknown, will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 30.
“We’re honoured to see our sanctuary by the Waikato River on the list!” commented Huka Lodge on 50 Best’s Instagram post announcing the list today.
The extended list of 51–100 features hotels from 24 territories across 40 cities compiled by more than 800 experts of hoteliers, travel journalists, educators and seasoned luxury travellers.
Over the years, it has become known as the “grande dame of luxury lodges” in New Zealand, drawing royalty and celebrities like Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward and Mick Jagger.
Huka Lodge is now owned by Australia’s Baillie Lodges, which also has Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island in its portfolio. Southern Ocean Lodge ranked 68 in the World’s Best list, and won the American Express Travel “One To Watch” Award.
Like Huka Lodge, Southern Ocean Lodge also recently underwent major refurbishment. It was razed to the ground in the catastrophic bushfires of January 2020, which burned up to 19 million hectares of land.
Baillie Lodges chief executive officer Michael Crawford said he and the teams at Southern Ocean Lodge and Huka Lodge were delighted to have been included in the first 51-100 awards as an extension of the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list.
“We are thrilled and honoured to receive this global recognition and are very proud for two of our most iconic, recently reopened luxury lodges from across the Baillie Lodges collection to stand alongside some of the world’s most revered and applauded properties,” Crawford said.
Varsha Anjali is a journalist in the lifestyle team at the Herald. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, travel and more.