Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Huka Lodge in Taupō named among world’s best hotels for 2025

Varsha Anjali
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Huka Lodge ranked 88th on the World's Best list, becoming the first - and so far only - New Zealand accommodation to achieve this recognition. Photo / George Apostolidis

Huka Lodge ranked 88th on the World's Best list, becoming the first - and so far only - New Zealand accommodation to achieve this recognition. Photo / George Apostolidis

Seven months after a $25 million refurbishment, Huka Lodge in Taupō has been named in the acclaimed The World’s 50 Best Hotels 51-100 list for 2025.

The luxury lodge ranked 88th on the list, becoming the first – and so far only – New Zealand accommodation to achieve this recognition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save