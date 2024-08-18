She had already loudly said “ouch” several times when the child kicked and later revealed she’d spoken to the dad who allegedly said “okay” but made no effort to stop his child.

Hundreds of people flocked to the comments sections, with most suggesting one of three ways to stop the annoying behaviour.

The comment with the most likes recommended getting the crew involved.

“Press the flight attendant button and use your best adult words to tell them what you said here,” they wrote.

Many others echoed this idea, saying it would be the most effective way to deal with the situation.

“Realistically it’s the only thing to do, having the FA mediate,” someone wrote.

“This is completely unacceptable and you should notify the FA so they can instruct the father on what his parental duties are,” one person added, echoing a popular sentiment that the father wasn’t parenting well.

Others, however, advised talking to the father again.

One provided the exact line the woman should use, writing: “Excuse me, Dad. Your child is still kicking me. I’d rather not get the flight attendants involved, can you help?”

The third tactic was to “tell the kid directly to stop kicking your seat”.

Some responses were more creative and comical and recommended the traveller ask people behind the father and child to kick their seats or tell the child kicking the seat could ground the plane.

Another said the approach had worked for them many times.

“I have turned around many a time and just said straight to the kid ‘hey bud you’re kicking my seat and it hurts. Can you keep your legs away from there? Thanks!’ Usually goes fine,” they explained.

Several people suggested scaring the child into stopping.

“Yell at the kid directly,” one person offered.

“A stranger yelling directly at him will freak him out and stop him immediately,” someone seconded, while a third suggested threatening to lock the child in the bathroom if they continued.



