What to prepare for your NZ Travel Declaration. Photo / Kevin Butz, Unsplash

Passport? Check. Wallet? Check. Traveller Declaration form…?

Pre-departure tests may get all the attention (and anxiety) among travellers but another requirement is just as critical for those flying into New Zealand; the Traveller Declaration form.

Introduced after the pandemic, the form is how people prove to the New Zealand Government they fulfil the Covid-19-specific criteria for entering the country.

Like all government forms, it has its quirks. Here are 11 things every traveller should know.

1. Everyone has to do it. Yes, even New Zealand citizens and residents.

2. You can begin the form up to 28 days before your flight to New Zealand departs (and you should). There is only one part you can't complete a few days or weeks early; proof of a negative pre-departure test, which can only be uploaded once it is done 48 hours (for PCR) or 24 hours (for RAT) before departure. However, the rest of the form takes around 30 minutes to complete, then further time to be approved after submission. So, it is recommended you fill out the whole form in advance. Then, all you need to do the day before is upload the pre-departure result when it arrives and submit it right away.

3. Provide an email you have access to. This is where critical information regarding your form and submission will be sent.

4. Use Chrome on a computer. Travellers recommend completing the form on a computer instead of a phone and using the Chrome browser instead of Safari, which has trouble uploading documents.

5. A partly-complete form will be saved. If you start filling out the form and exit the page, it will be automatically saved, as long as you have completed the Your Passport information page. A code will be sent to whatever email address you provided, which allows you to reaccess the declaration. This is helpful for more time-sensitive parts of the declaration, such as pre-departure test results.

6. Have certain documents handy. The Travellers Declaration will require the following information:

- Passport number

- Travel history for 14 days prior to departure

- First international airport of departure

- Date and time of your first international flight

- Date you will arrive in New Zealand

- Flight number of your flight into New Zealand

- Proof of Covid-19 vaccination

- Contact details while in NZ

- Emergency contact details (can be outside of NZ)

- Proof of pre-departure test

7. Everything is digital. Since the form is done online, you will need your proof of Covid-19 vaccination and negative pre-departure test in a pdf, png or jpg format. Double-check that these are all correctly attached to the form before submission or else it will be denied.

8. Dissimilar details cause delays. Any information entered manually must perfectly match official documents, otherwise, the submission process may be delayed and it could be a few hours before an email prompts you to re-complete the form.

9. Submit ASAP...Then wait. NZTD does not state how long it takes for a declaration to be processed after submission. However, some travellers claim a successful form took five minutes. If it has been a few hours, double-check all details are correct and forms are attached. If you change any details, simply resubmit the form.

10. If approved, check your emails. This is where your Travellers Pass will be sent. This has a QR code you show at check-in to your NZ flight.

11. Having issues? Call the NZTD helplines. If you have issues uploading your test result, call the 24/7 toll-free helpline ASAP. If check-in is about to close and you can't attach your test result or the form is acting up, NZTD customer support may be able to issue a conditional approval which allows you to present a hard copy result. NZ: 0800 359 269. AUS: 1800 359 269. INT: +64 4 931 5799.

Travel regulations are constantly subject to change so always check official government websites like travellerdeclaration.govt.nz or covid19.govt.nz for up-to-date infromation.