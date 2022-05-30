Celebrities have been showing off their fancy holidays as America and Europe move into summer. Photo / Unsplash

Celebrities have been showing off their fancy holidays as America and Europe move into summer. Photo / Unsplash

New Zealand may be cooling down, but in America, things are heating up, with summer right around the corner.

Already, some celebrities have entered vacation mode, with stars like the Kardashian family, Simone Biles, Rita Ora and LeBron James showing off their sunny holidays.

Kim Kardashian

Looking fierce as ever, Kim K posted a beach-side pic just one week ago. Whether she used those paddle boards for something other than posing, we'll never know.

Simone Biles

Olympic gymnast Simon Biles shared a few snaps from a recent holiday this week, letting people know she was in her "happy place".

Khloe Kardashian

It wouldn't be a Kardashian-Jenner wedding celebration without a fancy destination. So, the clan headed to Portofino Italy following the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. You can bet Khloe K took hundreds of snaps by the water.

Nicole Scherzinger

Just in case the cold days weren't tough enough, Nicole Scherzinger and her partner Thom Evans have got your vacation envy covered with some pictures of a recent holiday to Mexico.

Rita Ora

The singer shared her holiday photos along with some great summer advice to "Stay hydrated, and exfoliate kids." Something which, according to Rita Ora's photos, is best done using a handful of black sand.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Olympian Shaun White and his girlfriend, actress Nina Dobrev, escaped America's winter with a break on the Greek island of Santorini. In case anyone couldn't place the iconic cliffs covered with painted white buildings, he let them know with a simple caption "I'm in Greece".

LeBron James

Sports legend took a trip to the stunning Maldives recently, sharing clips and pictures from the Edenic surroundings with his friends. The trip proved a boozy one, with James also sharing a line of eight empty tequila bottles.

Kourtney Kardashian

The beach is a sure-fire way to keep the kids entertained, no matter how famous you are. Kourtney Kardashian proved she's just like us regular folk, taking her kids Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7), to Laguna Beach in California. Except, for the massive yacht complete with an onboard spa pool and toys.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Beiber thanked the "beautiful planet" in a series of summery shots taken during a holiday with her husband Justin Beiber.