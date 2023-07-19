The sublime Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort. Photo / Supplied

Miriyana Alexander checks into the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort in Queensland.

Location: One block back from Noosa Main Beach, on the famous Hastings St.

Style: Noosa’s only five-star, full-service resort, which means style in spades and service to match from ultra-friendly staff. The glamorous white hotel is laid out in a wide V, with a beautiful pool area in the middle.

Perfect for: Sunseekers galore. Family beach holidays, romantic getaways and those at the luxe end of the market (ask about the chic new Prevue Suite experience and private poolside cabana hires).

First impressions: Could not have been better. I got the VIP welcome, which meant check-in was accompanied by an ice-cold glass of Bolly.

Rooms: Mine was a superior pool view room on the fifth floor and was exactly as advertised. So big I could have hosted a decent party, it had a sofa, desk and small table. The bed was large and comfy, and the balcony made for great people-watching. The kitchenette had a jug, toaster, microwave and Nespresso machine, alongside a full minibar.

Bathroom: Continued the theme, as in big enough to host a party. Glorious shower and separate spa bath.

Toiletries: Balmain Paris shampoo, conditioner, hand wash and body lotion.

Prawns and beetroot star on the menu at the Noosa Beach House Restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Food & drink: I was fortunate to have dinner with Kiwi-born executive chef Bret Cameron and food and beverage director Marty de Boer at the hotel’s award-winning Noosa Beach House Restaurant. Brilliant company, they ordered up a storm from the mouth-watering menu. We had everything from prawns to eye fillet, but if you’re visiting, try one of Bret’s favourites, the smoked beetroot on macadamia cheese. Superb.

It’s here you’ll also get an excellent buffet breakfast (additional charge); and alongside is the Beach House Bar. There’s another bar on the river side of the hotel and, of course, room service.

Facilities: Given Noosa’s only swim-up bar and the private cabana hire, you could spend plenty of time in the pool. But drag yourself away, and there’s also a sauna, day spa and gym. Wi-Fi is included, and there are self-parking and valet-parking options (additional charge).

In the neighbourhood: Everything you need for the perfect break. Shops, bars, restaurants, the beach and its fantastic boardwalk. Perfect for an early morning walk and anytime sandcastle building.

Family-friendly: Absolutely. Many parents seemed to have the same problem - getting their kids out of the pool. And the automatic pancake maker was a hit with the small people when I was at breakfast. Wave at it and voila, out pops a pancake. Cue much giggling.

Sustainability: The hotel is progressively replacing single-use plastic items with more environmentally-friendly alternatives. No single-use toiletries here, instead the bathrooms have dispensers. And in the restaurant, they’ve removed plastic cups and straws.

Accessibility: The resort and all facilities including the pool, aqua day spa and all restaurant/bar outlets are all accessible via ramps. Accessible rooms (there are two), like my own, are enormous and fitted with an accessible bathroom. The size alone allows for easy wheelchair maneuvering and the bathrooms have a roll-in shower with lever taps, bench seat and grab rail, as well as lowered fixtures. The car park has two car spots which have the extra space for wheelchair users.

Contact: sofitelnoosapacificresort.com.au