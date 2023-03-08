Manuia Beach Resort in Rarotonga has a great infinity pool, hammocks, beanbags and loungers, and two kayaks for guest use. Photo / Supplied

Manuia Beach Resort in Rarotonga has a great infinity pool, hammocks, beanbags and loungers, and two kayaks for guest use. Photo / Supplied

Alexia Santamaria stays at Manuia Beach Resort in Rarotonga

Location: Arorangi on the western side of Rarotonga, less than 10 minutes’ drive from the airport.

Style: Pacific-Island style modern comfort.

Price: From $490 per night for a garden suite.

Perfect for: A relaxing getaway right on the beach.

Check-in experience: Super friendly and obliging staff make this an easy and friendly process, and this attitude of making you feel at home extends right throughout your stay. You’ll leave feeling like family.

Rooms: Well-appointed with everything you need, the suites at Manuia Beach Resort feel like a home away from home and the garden setting gives a natural green - and floral - privacy. From the sofas for lounging outside to the comfortable bed, to plenty of places to hang and store clothes, to the fridge for stashing all that tropical fruit you bought at the market, you’ll find everything you need for a very comfortable break. Decor has a local vibe in natural tones, complemented by vibrant pacific bedding.

Bathrooms: Modern, clean and stocked with locally made toiletries, the bathroom is everything you need. The outdoor shower concept may be a surprise at first (there’s no inside one), but by the end of your stay, you’ll wish you had one at home. Looking up at a clear blue sky while you get clean in the morning is the best start to a day in this pacific paradise.

Food and drink: OTB (On The Beach), the restaurant at the resort is very popular for its beachside dining for both resort guests, off-site tourists, and locals. Dine barefoot with the sand of the beach as your soft, dreamy floor; it’s great for anything from afternoon island fries and an excellent passionfruit margarita to a full three-course evening meal. This is where you have your breakfast too - a tropical breakfast is included with the room rate (toast, cereal, yoghurt, pancakes) and cooked is additional.

Rarotonga's Manuia Beach Resort feels like a home away from home but you'll need to leave the kids behind. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Manuia has a great infinity pool, hammocks, beanbags and loungers right on the beach, and there are two kayaks for guest use. Wi-Fi is free for all guests - which is certainly not the case at many resorts in the Cook Islands. There’s a massage service available (for an extra cost) too.

In the neighbourhood: Only seven minutes from the airport, Manuia is very close to Avarua with its wonderful Saturday markets and shops. Other resorts and restaurants are nearby (Beluga for great coffee, Antipodes for fine dining, and many more). It only takes 45 minutes by car and an hour by bus to get around the whole island, so nothing is very far away.

Family-friendly: Manuia Beach Resort is adults only, suitable for guests 16 years and above.

Sustainability: Manuia won an environmental award at the 2020 Air New Zealand Cook Islands Tourism Awards for its commitment to sustainability.

Contact: manuia.co.ck







